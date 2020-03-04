When is March Madness 2020? Dates, TV schedule, locations, fees and more for the NCAA Tournament

%MINIFYHTML4132619e50f94db1df01b23b2c36aad111% %MINIFYHTML4132619e50f94db1df01b23b2c36aad112%

The NCAA 2020 Tournament is just around the corner, bringing with it the usual March madness that takes over the nation at this time of year.

The 2019-20 men's basketball season will culminate with the Final Four, held this year at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta. Most notably, the 2020 tournament will mark the 35th anniversary of the 1985 NCAA Tournament, the first to include a 64-team field.

That is appropriate, in more ways than one.

Several teams could qualify as "good,quot; before the 2020 tournament, and will probably claim their favorite status before March Madness. But there are no major teams, such as 2019 Duke, 2017 Villanova or 2012 Kentucky. Some of the nation's best teams, Duke, Kentucky, Baylor, San Diego State and more, have suffered devastating losses, almost as if March Madness had bled out in the regular season.

Similarly, there are no generational talents like Zion Williamson, Ja Morant or Jalen Brunson, although Luka Garza of Iowa, Obi Toppin of Dayton and Markus Howard of Marquette will surely get excited when their teams arrive at the tournament.

All that raises the question: how much madness can we expect to see in March? Depending on the season so far, quite a lot. And there is no better way to end a season of college basketball.

With that, here is everything you need to know about March Madness 2020, including start and end dates, a television schedule and locations for each round of the NCAA Tournament, updated betting odds and more.

When is March Madness 2020?

Start date : Tuesday March 17

: Tuesday March 17 Final date: Monday April 6

The NCAA 2020 Tournament, consisting of First Four, Rounds 1 and 2, Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four and the national championship game, will begin shortly after Selection Sunday and will conclude in early April.

Here is the full calendar for March Madness 2020:

Round dates First four March 17-18 Round 1 March 19-20 Round 2 March 21-22 Sweet 16 March 26-27 Elite eight March 28-29 The last four April 4 National Championship 6 of April

Where is March Madness 2020?

First location four: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Final location four: Atlanta

The 2020 NCAA Tournament begins in Dayton, Ohio with the First Four and ends in Atlanta with the Four Finals. However, several cities will host the first, second and regional rounds between the bookends rounds.

Below is a complete summary of the NCAA Tournament sites and locations:

Round Location Site First four Dayton, Ohio UD Arena Rounds 1-2 Albany, N.Y. Times Union Center Spokane, Wash. Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena St. Louis Business center Tampa, Florida Amalie Arena Greensboro, N.C. Greensboro Coliseum Omaha, Neb. CenturyLink Center Omaha Sacramento, California Golden 1 Center Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Field Midwest Regional Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium Western Regional the Angels Staple Center Southern Regional Houston Toyota Center Eastern Regional NY Madison Square Garden The last four Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium

NCAA 2020 tournament calendar

When is the 2020 selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday, the day the 68-team field is presented, will take place on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Like last year, the Selection Sunday program will air on CBS and go to a region-by-region revelation, unlike the alphabetical revelation of TBS in 2018. The NCAA 2020 Tournament selection program will begin at 6 pm ET, although full support will not be released until the end of the championship games of that day's conference.

When are the first four?

The first four games of 2020 will be held from March 17 to 18, with double play on each of those days.

Not all 68 teams, consisting of 32 automatic classifiers and 36 general offers, will play in the NCAA 2020 Tournament. Since 2011, eight teams were selected, the four lowest automatic and general seed offers, to play in four games "First Four ": essentially, game games for the tournament itself.

When is the Final Four?

The 2020 NCAA Tournament ends with the Final Four (April 4) and National Championship (April 6) games in Atlanta after the field has been reduced from 68, 64, 32, 16 and eight teams.

How to watch March Madness 2020 live

The NCAA 2020 Tournament will be broadcast between CBS and Turner Sports stations (which includes the TBS, TNT and TruTV television channels). Due to a 2016 contract between CBS and Turner Sports, Turner Sports has transmitted the rights to the Final Four and the national championship game every two years. That means this year's Final Four in Atlanta will air on TBS.

Here is the full TV schedule and streaming options for the NCAA 2020 Tournament:

Odds of winning March Madness 2020

Kansas, Gonzaga, Baylor and Dayton, all considered potential 1-seed in the NCAA 2020 Tournament, have the best odds of winning March Madness 2020, according to BetOnline (through SportsInsider). Below are the 11 best teams with the best odds:

Kansas: +500

+500 Gonzaga: +700

+700 Baylor: +900

+900 Dayton +1000

+1000 Duke: +1200

+1200 Kentucky: +1200

+1200 Michigan State: +1400

+1400 San Diego State +1400

+1400 Louisville: +1800

+1800 Maryland: +1800

+1800 Seton Hall: +1800

Future locations of March Madness, host sites

The NCAA Tournament is held in several host cities throughout the First Four, Rounds 1 and 2, Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. Each tournament ends with the Final Four, which, like the Super Bowl, changes places every year.

These are the future sites and locations for future Final Fours:

Year City Final Four host site 2021 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium 2022 New Orleans Mercedes-Benz Superdome 2023 Houston NRG Stadium 2024 Phoenix State Farm Stadium 2025 San Antonio Alamodome 2026 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium

NCAA Tournament 2020 tickets

The NCAA offers several customizable ticket offers for March Madness 2020 through its ticket partner, PrimeSport. These include packages and individual ticket options for each round of the NCAA Tournament. The main draw is the Final Four, held in Atlanta, for which the NCAA has offered individual tickets and the "Official NCAA Fan Experience." A single ticket starts at $ 275. A fan experience ticket, which starts at $ 541, includes:

Semifinals (Saturday): appearances by Fran Fraschilla, others, and musical performances by Karen Waldrup and DJ Mal-ski

Championship (Monday): appearances by Dominique Wilkins, Fran Fraschilla and performances by The A-Town A-List and DJ Mal-ski

Light buffet dinner

Full premium cash bar

Photographic opportunity with the NCAA Final Four national championship trophy

NCAA Commemorative Final Four Cord and Ticket Holder

The NCAA also offers a "Premium Club Hospitality,quot; package, whose prices start in thousands and include:

Premium all-inclusive bar and food menu from the opening of the door until the end of the halftime of the final game

Premium takeaway and takeaway food served throughout the game

Photo opportunity with the NCAA Final Four National Championship trophy

Commemorative Game Program

Private bathrooms and access to the club.

Second part options include StubHub ($ 265 tickets to semifinals and championship game), Vivid Seats ($ 274) and SeatGeek ($ 285).

NCAA tournament winners

UCLA leads all of the men's college basketball programs with 11 national championships, followed by the Blue-blooded Kentucky, North Carolina and Duke.

Virginia, the winner of the March 2019 madness, finally joined the list last year with her first NCAA Tournament title in the program's history.