Robbie Williams never regrets refusing the offer to Front Queen

During a radio interview, the former Take That member jokes that he did not like the idea of ​​accepting a pay cut by revealing that he was once asked to join the rock band.

Robbie williams rejected the opportunity to face Queen because he didn't like the idea of ​​trying to replace Freddie Mercury and taking a salary cut.

First Take that star renewed "We Are the Champions" of the band with Brian May Y Roger Taylor for the soundtrack of "A Knight & # 39; s Tale" and the rockers were so impressed that they asked him to consider joining them in Queen.

Williams admits that he was flattered, but he did not feel he could approach replacing Mercury, and he did not like to divide the cash of the stadium concert with his possible bandmates.

"I was doing stadiums at that time," he tells SiriusXM. "I didn't want to have to divide it in three ways, but that's another story … and I thought it would save them the audacity of me even trying to get on stage and be the same step as Freddie Mercury." He, to me, is angelic. It is divine. It was too scary. "

Robbie does not regret missing the opportunity to face Queen, insisting that they finally found the right man for the job in Adam Lambert. "If he weren't such a lovely person, which is, I would be terrified of him because of his pure talent," Williams adds. "His voice is absolutely incredible. And he's an amazing artist, and a lovely person."

"I'm really happy when I meet people who are overwhelmed by their talent … and they're nice. It's much better than meeting people who give you a hard talent and they're a ** hole. You're like, & # 39; Oh, I hate everything what have you done now & # 39 ;. "