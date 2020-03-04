More people could face the death penalty in Colorado despite voting to revoke

Colorado Governor Jared Polis could abolish the death penalty this month, even when a man from Adams County faces a death sentence in connection with the shooting death of Sheriff Deputy Heath Gumm.

The repeal of the death penalty, which was approved by the state legislature in February, would apply only to cases filed after July 1, which means that defendants who already face capital punishment and accused of capital crimes in the next four months could still be sentenced to death. Polis is expected to sign the bill.

The trial begins Monday by Dreion Dearing, 24, accused of killing Gumm in January 2018 during a persecution. The selection of the jury is expected to last several weeks because it is a death penalty case, said Sue Lindsay, spokesman for the 17th Judicial District prosecutor Dave Young.

There is nothing that legally prevents the district attorney from prosecuting the death penalty in the case of Dearing, but some experts said that a death sentence in a state that has abolished the death penalty makes no sense and that continuing to apply in the case of Dearing creates an unnecessary expense for taxpayers.

"The chances of being executed are almost the same as two feet of snow falling in Miami tonight," said Michael Radelet, a professor at the University of Colorado Boulder who wrote a book about the history of the death penalty in Colorado. He called the Young's decision to pursue the death penalty as an "abuse of power."

"Putting a new individual on death row at this time, just bog the appellate court," Radelet said. "It's a waste of time for everyone. I hate being a politician, but there are three reasons for the death penalty right now. One is politics. Two is politics and three is politics."

Lindsay declined to comment on the district attorney's search for the death penalty in the Dearing case, but when Young announced his decision in 2018, he said the district attorney made the call after arguing with Gumm's family and due to aggravating factors in the case, including death. of a law enforcement officer.

Across the United States, it is not uncommon for capital criminal cases to be carried out when a state strives to abolish the death penalty, said Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center. Generally, he said, prosecutors will try to delay a pending case until it becomes clear whether capital punishment will be allowed in the future.

"Why would you spend huge amounts of taxpayer money to try to get a death verdict when the state is about to abolish that policy?" he asked, adding that delaying such cases gives prosecutors the opportunity to move forward with the death penalty in case it is not repealed.

"It's a completely different ball game if Governor Polis vetoes the law," Dunham said. "The governor will certainly have signed it or will not have signed it by the time the jury selection is completed, and at that time, we will see if this is more than a symbolic protest at the expense of taxpayers."

In many states, death sentences have been commuted to life imprisonment after capital punishment is repealed, Radelet said. Polis has not said whether he will commute the sentences of the three men in Colorado's death row, but has said he will make a "thorough and rigorous,quot; review of their cases.

Of the three on the Colorado death row, the execution of a man was suspended indefinitely by former governor John Hickenlooper in 2013, and the other two cases are pending. The last execution in Colorado was in 1997.

In addition to Dearing, the only other defendant in the state facing the death penalty in a pending case is Marco Antonio Bravo Garcia, 23, accused of killing two Colorado Springs high school students in 2017, said Denise Maes, principal Public Policy of the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado. His trial is scheduled for July.

Prosecutors in Douglas County must also decide before Thursday if they should pursue the death penalty against Devon Erickson, charged in the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting.

Colorado jurors have hesitated to deliver death sentences in recent years and refused to do so for both James Holmes, who killed 12 people in an Aurora theater, and for Dexter Lewis, who stabbed five people to death in one Denver bar.

The journalist Alex Burness contributed to this story.