IBM stops all domestic trips for internal meetings due to coronavirus

IBM announced Wednesday that it will suspend all domestic travel for internal meetings and reduce international travel due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The company also prohibits employee participation in external events with more than 1,000 attendees. IBM says those restrictions apply until the end of March.

IBM is also changing its IBM Think 2020 developer conference into a "digital-first,quot; event, although the conference will take place May 5-7. National trips to work with clients are still allowed, but the company is encouraging employees to hold meetings virtually whenever possible.

IBM restrictions are similar to those announced by other technology companies.

Canceling conferences, or making them virtual, prevents crowds where the virus can spread, and limiting contact in person points to the same. Preventing employees from attending large group events is a form of "social distancing," which can prevent people from coming into contact with other sick people.

The IBM restrictions announced today are similar to others announced by technology companies due to fears of coronavirus. Google, for example, has canceled two important conferences and limited employee trips. Facebook has restricted social visits to the company's offices. Twitter is "strongly encouraging,quot; its employees to work from home.

If an IBM employee travels to a "restricted,quot; location, which is presumably one of the countries with the largest outbreaks, such as China, Italy or Iran, the company requires the employee to be quarantined for 14 days after it is completed. your trip.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, has infected more than 95,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,200 people.