When is the League of Nations draw? Who can play who? And how it works? The | Soccer news

How does the League of Nations draw work? 55 teams are divided into four leagues and the SSN details who could face who

With the draw of the UEFA Nations League 2020/21 approaching on Tuesday, we provide all the details, permutations and dates as England seeks a repeat of its success.

Together with England, the Home Nations countries Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are in Tuesday's draw, with some slight changes in the format of the 2018/19 edition.

When is the draw?

The draw will take place in Amsterdam on Tuesday, March 3 from 5pm. Follow the live coverage of the draw at SkySports.com and the Sky sports application

Who can play who?

England was one of the four winners of the group in League A in the 2018/19 edition

The 55 international teams have been divided into four leagues (A, B, C and D) according to their position in the UEFA National Team Coefficients Ranking.

England is in League A, while the other sides of the National Nations and the Republic of Ireland are in League B.

Each league is divided by four boats, League D bar, which is divided by two boats.

England is in Boat 1 of League A, which means that it cannot face Portugal, Holland or Switzerland, but it could face either side in Pots 2, 3 and 4. The Republic of Ireland cannot face Ireland from North in League B, since both sides are in Boat 3.

Despite finishing at the bottom of his group in 2018/19, Germany was saved from relegation to League B due to an expansion of League A from 12 teams to 16. Member countries expressed their desire to play more competitive and less friendly games, which means there will be six games in each group instead of four. Iceland, Poland and Croatia were also saved from the decline, while Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sweden, Denmark and Ukraine were promoted from League B to League A.

League A

Boat 1: Portugal, the Netherlands, England, Switzerland

Boat 2: Belgium, France, Spain, Italy

Boat 3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Denmark, Sweden

Boat 4: Croatia, Poland, Germany, Iceland

League B

Boat 1: Russia, Austria, Welsh, Czech Republic

Boat 2: Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Finland

Boat 3: Slovakia, Turkey, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland

Boat 4: Bulgaria, Israel, Hungary, Romania

League C

Boat 1: Greece, Albania, Montenegro, Georgia

Boat 2: North Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus, Cyprus

Boat 3: Estonia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Luxembourg

Boat 4: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Moldova

League D

Boat 1: Gibraltar, Faroe Islands, Latvia, Liechtenstein

Boat 2: Andorra, Malta, San Marino

How does it work?

Portugal won the League of Nations final in the summer

While the 2018/19 edition had three teams per group in both League A and League B, this edition will see four teams per group.

Then League A will have four groups, with one team from each boat. Leagues B and C have the same format, while League D will have a group of four and a group of three.

The teams play with each other at home and away, with the four winners of the League A group qualifying for the League of Nations Finals in June 2021, with two semifinals, a match for third place and the final, exactly like the 2019 summer tournament in Portugal. The host will decide when all four teams have been confirmed.

The winners of the group in leagues B, C and D gain promotions and those who finish at the bottom of the groups in Leagues A and B will be relegated.

In League C, the two teams that will be relegated will be determined by the two-stage play-offs in March 2022, since League D has only two teams.

Will the performance of the League of Nations influence the qualification of the World Cup?

Scotland has the opportunity to qualify for Euro 2020 due to its performance in the League of Nations, but there is a slight change in the 2020/21 edition

Only partially, and not in the same degree as the last edition has given hope to players like Scotland for the play-offs qualifying for the 2020 Eurocup.

First, the 10 winners of the UEFA division group of the 2022 World Cup qualification (as of March 2021) will qualify directly for the World Cup.

But then, the 10 finalists of the group, along with the two best winners of the League of Nations group who have not yet qualified directly or reached the play-offs for the World Cup, will advance to a second round of 12 teams

These 12 teams will be classified in three play-off paths of four teams each, playing a semifinal and a final (local teams that will be drawn). The three winners of the road will qualify for the World Cup.

When are the games played?

Day 1: September 3-5, 2020

Day 2: September 6-8, 2020

Day 3: October 8-10, 2020

Day 4: October 11-13, 2020

Day 5: November 12-14, 2020

Day 6: November 15-17, 2020

Finals: June 2, 3 and 6, 2021

Descent playoffs: March 24, 25, 28 and 29, 2022