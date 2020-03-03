What to know – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Some Michigan homeowners struggling with property taxes may enroll in affordable payment plans to help them stay in their homes under the new legislation.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill "Pay what you stay,quot; on Monday.

%MINIFYHTML64db59a4def3b8c13f87807096e2c24911% %MINIFYHTML64db59a4def3b8c13f87807096e2c24912%

It implements a program that allows foreclosure of government units to reduce delinquent property taxes owed by owners who qualify for poverty exemptions.

Once registered, all interest, fines and fees would be eliminated. The balance owed would be limited only to late taxes or 10% of the taxable value of a home, whichever is less. The remaining balance would be paid for three years without interest.

Homeowners who qualify for total or partial property tax exemptions and enroll in future years would be eligible for the program. Single-person households cannot earn more than $ 19,303 and households with four people cannot earn more than $ 28,671 per year to be eligible for property tax exemptions.

The bill was sponsored by Detroit Democrat Wendell Byrd.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.