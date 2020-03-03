Watch Rachel Dratch's audition for the (fictional) & # 39; Real Housewives of Boston

%MINIFYHTML45cf55f0652ce7453ef377b3265d2c1811% %MINIFYHTML45cf55f0652ce7453ef377b3265d2c1812%

%MINIFYHTML45cf55f0652ce7453ef377b3265d2c1813% %MINIFYHTML45cf55f0652ce7453ef377b3265d2c1814%

Since the premiere of "The Real Housewives of Orange County,quot; in 2006, Bravo has turned the reality show into an empire, with dozens of spin-offs based in nine different cities, and a tenth – Salt Lake City – which will arrive late of this year.

%MINIFYHTML45cf55f0652ce7453ef377b3265d2c1815% %MINIFYHTML45cf55f0652ce7453ef377b3265d2c1816%

For now, Boston is not one of the places blessed with its own brand of manufactured television drama, but Rachel Dratch is ready when the producers call.

When the Lexington native appeared on "Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen,quot; on Friday, Cohen gave him a "screen test,quot; for the show, asking him to react to the real situations of Housewife as if he were a cast member of Boston.

Highlights included Dratch's responses to being called stingy for serving pizza at a child's birthday party ("Pizza? This is Papa Gino & # 39; s high quality with hamburger. What are you complaining about?") , Being honest about the blinding white of his $ 25,000 Veneers ("25 large for veneers? Why didn't you go to CVS and pick up some Crest Whitestrips?"), And discovered that her husband was playing Jenga naked with friends while she I was out of town ("Give it back to Jenga,quot; in your pants! ").