Home Sports VOTE: February Premier League goal of the month: Steven Bergwijn, Sadio Mane,...

VOTE: February Premier League goal of the month: Steven Bergwijn, Sadio Mane, Anthony Martial and more | Soccer news

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Tottenham 2-0 City of Man
%MINIFYHTML56e794b5181a96da45ceb0f108bd16b811% %MINIFYHTML56e794b5181a96da45ceb0f108bd16b812%

Marcos Alonso, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dwight McNeil and Jamal Lewis are also ready for the February vote

Last update: 03/03/20 8:50 am



%MINIFYHTML56e794b5181a96da45ceb0f108bd16b813% %MINIFYHTML56e794b5181a96da45ceb0f108bd16b814%







4:17

Check out the best goals of the February Premier League, with an aerial kick from Dominic Calvert-Lewin against Arsenal and a cookie from Enda Stevens of Sheffield United

Check out the best goals of the February Premier League, with an aerial kick from Dominic Calvert-Lewin against Arsenal and a cookie from Enda Stevens of Sheffield United

%MINIFYHTML56e794b5181a96da45ceb0f108bd16b815%%MINIFYHTML56e794b5181a96da45ceb0f108bd16b816%

From Steven Bergwijn's first goal to Sadio Mane's super strike against the stunner of Norwich and Anthony Martial, vote here for his Premier League goal of the month.

We have chosen the 10 best strikes last month on the best flight for you to choose from, and the most popular in our survey crowned the February goal of the Premier League.

1:44
A selection of the best tricks, movies and skills of February in the Premier League. With artists like Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Roberto Firmino and more!

A selection of the best tricks, movies and skills of February in the Premier League. With artists like Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Roberto Firmino and more!

Here is the complete list, and if you need a summary, you can see our video summary at the top of the page.

  • Steven BergwijnTottenham vs Man City, February 2
  • Matej Vydra – Southampton vs BurnleyFebruary 15
  • Sadio Mane – Norwich vs LiverpoolFebruary 15
  • frames AlonsoChelsea vs Tottenham, February 22
  • Patrick van Aanholtcrystal Palace vs Newcastle, February 22
  • Dwight Mcneil – Burnley vs Bournemouth February 22
  • Enda Stevens – Sheffield United v Brighton – February 22
  • Anthony MartialUnited Manchester vs Watford – February 23
  • Dominic CalvertLewin – Arsenal vs Everton23 of February
  • Jamal LewisNorwich vs Leicester, February 28

And remember, to cast your vote for your favorite above …

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©