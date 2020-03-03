VOTE: February Premier League goal of the month: Steven Bergwijn, Sadio Mane, Anthony Martial and more | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML56e794b5181a96da45ceb0f108bd16b811% %MINIFYHTML56e794b5181a96da45ceb0f108bd16b812%

Marcos Alonso, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dwight McNeil and Jamal Lewis are also ready for the February vote





%MINIFYHTML56e794b5181a96da45ceb0f108bd16b813% %MINIFYHTML56e794b5181a96da45ceb0f108bd16b814%











4:17



Check out the best goals of the February Premier League, with an aerial kick from Dominic Calvert-Lewin against Arsenal and a cookie from Enda Stevens of Sheffield United

Check out the best goals of the February Premier League, with an aerial kick from Dominic Calvert-Lewin against Arsenal and a cookie from Enda Stevens of Sheffield United

%MINIFYHTML56e794b5181a96da45ceb0f108bd16b815% %MINIFYHTML56e794b5181a96da45ceb0f108bd16b816%

From Steven Bergwijn's first goal to Sadio Mane's super strike against the stunner of Norwich and Anthony Martial, vote here for his Premier League goal of the month.

We have chosen the 10 best strikes last month on the best flight for you to choose from, and the most popular in our survey crowned the February goal of the Premier League.

1:44 A selection of the best tricks, movies and skills of February in the Premier League. With artists like Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Roberto Firmino and more! A selection of the best tricks, movies and skills of February in the Premier League. With artists like Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Roberto Firmino and more!

Here is the complete list, and if you need a summary, you can see our video summary at the top of the page.

Steven Bergwijn – Tottenham vs Man City, February 2

– vs Man City, February 2 Matej Vydra – Southampton vs Burnley February 15

– Southampton vs February 15 Sadio Mane – Norwich vs Liverpool February 15

– Norwich vs February 15 frames Alonso – Chelsea vs Tottenham, February 22

– vs Tottenham, February 22 Patrick van Aanholt – crystal Palace vs Newcastle, February 22

– vs Newcastle, February 22 Dwight Mcneil – Burnley vs Bournemouth February 22

– Burnley vs Bournemouth February 22 Enda Stevens – Sheffield United v Brighton – February 22

v Brighton – February 22 Anthony Martial – United Manchester vs Watford – February 23

– vs Watford – February 23 Dominic Calvert – Lewin – Arsenal vs Everton 23 of February

– – Arsenal vs 23 of February Jamal Lewis – Norwich vs Leicester, February 28

And remember, to cast your vote for your favorite above …