United States will reduce the number of employees in the Chinese media | USA news

The United States said it would reduce the number of Chinese citizens who are allowed to work in the US offices of the main Chinese state media in response to what Washington said was "intimidation and harassment of long-standing journalists from Beijing. "

Citing "deeper and deeper repression,quot; in all forms of independent reports within China, administration officials said Beijing's attacks on freedom of expression were worse than 10 years ago, comparing them with those of the Soviet Union. at the height of the Cold War.

Plus:

From March 13, Washington will limit the number of Chinese citizens based in the US. UU. Those who are allowed to work at the Xinhua News Agency, the China Global Television Network, China Radio International and China Daily Distribution Corp at 100 from the current number of 160.

The Beijing ambassador to the UN said the measure was not "appropriate." In an information session on Tuesday afternoon, the country's Foreign Ministry said the US decision had caused a serious negative impact on the relations of the two countries and that it reserved the right to take action in response.

Last month, China revoked the visas of three reporters from the Wall Street Journal in Beijing after the newspaper declined to apologize for a column with a headline that called China "a real sick man in Asia." Another reporter with the newspaper had to leave last year after China declined to renew his visa.

"For years, the government of the People's Republic of China imposed increasingly harsh surveillance, harassment and intimidation against US and foreign journalists operating in China," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. .

Monday's decision was not particularly related to the Wall Street Journal case or the content produced by the Chinese media in question, senior State Department officials told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"We have been imploring the Chinese for years to improve their treatment of journalists in China. Therefore, this is not related to any particular incident," an official said, adding that the expulsion of journalists from the Wall Street Journal It was a "quite atrocious,quot; example.

While officials said the measure was not an expulsion of Chinese citizens, they acknowledged that people whose visas were subject to their ability to work in the United States could be forced to leave.

The four outlets were among the five designated by the United States as foreign embassies earlier this month.

Visas & # 39; armed & # 39;

Tensions between the two superpowers have intensified since President Donald Trump took office three years ago, with disputes over issues ranging from trade to accusations of Chinese espionage in the United States and US support to Taiwan.

"We have some differences, but we don't think it's appropriate for the United States to take measures to interfere with the work of journalists coming from China," the Chinese ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, told a news conference.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the decision effectively meant that some Chinese journalists would be expelled from the country.

Earlier on Monday, the China Foreign Correspondents Club (FCCC) said in its annual report on working conditions for foreign media that the Chinese government had "armed,quot; visas as part of an intensified campaign of pressure on journalists foreign.

He also found that 82 percent of reporters had experienced interference, harassment or violence, while 70 percent said they had canceled interviews after authorities had intervened.

The FCCC noted that, for the second year in a row, no correspondent said the conditions of the reports had improved.

"We hope that this action will encourage Beijing to adopt a more just and reciprocal approach to the US and foreign press in China," said Pompeo, while State Department officials said Washington was ready to take more action if Beijing retaliated.

Personnel limits would be placed in organizations instead of individuals, so it would be up to the media to decide the necessary personnel cuts, officials said.

The United States will also announce in the near future the limits on the length of stay for Chinese journalists, they added.