U.S. Air Force UU. Order 180 unmanned land vehicles Centauro – Defense Blog

FLIR Systems, a company that specializes in the production of thermographic cameras, has announced that the United States Air Force has ordered more than 180 of the company's unmanned land vehicle (UGV) Centaur ™, plus spare parts.

The $ 23 million contract is obtained through the Increase II program of the Transportable Robotic System of the Department of Defense of Man Defense (MTRS Inc II).

Centaur is the solution for the Increase of the Robotic System Transportable by Man II (MTRS Inc II). This medium-sized system operated remotely provides a separation capability to detect, confirm, identify and eliminate hazards. The open architecture robot fully compatible with IOP has a standard chassis and modular mission loads in support of current and future missions. Centaur supports engineers, chemists, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) and EOD soldiers. Centaur is currently only available to the United States Department of Defense.

In 2017, the U.S. Army UU. He chose the legacy business of FLIR Systems, Endeavor Robotics, as its medium-sized robot supplier for MTRS Inc II. The company created a newly designed UGV, Centaur, as its MTRS Inc II solution. FLIR has begun delivering Centauro units to the Army under this multi-year registration program, which after its award was valued at up to $ 158 million, including options.

Air Force explosive device (EOD) disposal teams will use the Centauro FLIR to help disarm improvised explosive devices (IEDs), unexploded explosive devices and similar dangerous tasks. Multiple sensors and payloads can be added to Centaur to support other missions.

"Centaur offers operators a highly versatile and man-transportable UGV that helps save lives by keeping humans out of danger," said David Ray, president of the Government and Defense Business Unit of FLIR. "We are pleased that the Air Force has chosen Centaur as its medium-sized robot solution and that the MTRS Inc II program can serve as an efficient acquisition vehicle."