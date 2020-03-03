Tyson Fury training partner Jared Anderson in preparation to defeat Deontay Wilder | Boxing News

















The victorious return of Tyson Fury with the WBC belt

Tyson Fury used Jared Anderson's evasion and speed to perfect the blows that knocked Deontay Wilder down.

The Ohio Anderson heavyweight prospect has won all three professional fights within the first round and was recruited by Fury as a vital part of his preparation to become a WBC champion.

So how was the fight with Fury?

Should Tyson Fury have provided you with the most difficult calling time?

Anderson said Sky sports: Yes, definitely. It is the most challenging fight I have ever had. It made me think a lot, it was a game of chess, an eye for an eye.

Were you recruited to replicate Wilder's style?

Anderson: No. I was definitely not brought to imitate him directly. I'm only 6 & # 39; 4 & # 39; & # 39 ;, so my height doesn't match. But I definitely bring a lot to the table: I will sharpen it, I will make sure that I am aware of the blows, that I know when they will come and how to get out of the way.

Was your fight valuable to Fury?

Anderson: If you can hit me, then you have some speed and technique.

That is our biggest point. I am shorter, hard to hit, a little faster. That was the point after our first training session.

I knew that if I could hit myself, I could definitely hit Wilder.

Describe your style …

Anderson: Dodge, fast, sharp. I'm not the biggest or the strongest, but I'm always in front of you, throwing punches.

Did Fury coach Sugarhill Steward instruct you on how to train?

Anderson: No one specifically knew how combat partners fight. I just went to work. He didn't tell me to do anything specific. My goal was to show him that I am a presence in the ring.

Did you succeed in that goal?

Anderson: Sure, at least, that's what they told me!

Some people did not believe Fury’s pre-fight claim that he would aim for a quick KO…

Anderson: Everything you saw in the ring had trained and practiced. Did people think I was talking about hype? Did what he had to do.

Was it a risky strategy against someone who hits as hard as Wilder?

Anderson: Being alone in the ring is a risk, so I respect your decision. He obviously saw something to make that decision. I respect him for seeing and trying, because it's always a risk every time you enter the ring.

Describe the fury outside the ring …

Anderson: A great human being. His charisma, his manners, is a great guy. Light, with your feet on the ground. He is a very good guy.

Did Fury give you advice?

Anderson: It was a round trip thing. He would tip me. I said: "That's why I did this …"

We talk a lot. I gave you advice on how to hit me! He is a world champion who knows how to hit people but, if he ever fights with someone as low as me, I gave him advice. In the past he fought with many bigger guys, but we talked about fighting guys of my size.

Was the Fury Steward coach helpful to you?

Anderson: It didn't feel like home, but it was the closest thing. We did additional sessions with Sugarhill, we always made time. He took us aside and gave us advice on what to work on. He wanted to improve us all. It was a great experience that I would love to have again.

How Fury would approach AJ's fight

Would Fury use the same tactics he used to destroy Wilder? The intellectual author of that fight, his new coach Sugarhill Steward, said exclusively Sky sports how could they prepare to face AJ …

Would Fury use the same game plan to face Joshua as he does to defeat Deontay Wilder?

Steward told Sky Sports: Probably. Why do something different? This is what I believe with all my heart, the Kronk style. Many boys have won with that style. It is a proven method for decades and thousands of successful fights, it is not just something invented.

We'll know when that fight is done.

No one has to believe us. It's not about talking, it's about actions.

Joshua is much bigger and heavier than Wilder. Would Fury need to use more than just size?

Butler: Insurance. Tyson is smart. Now that you learn something different, you know what to do.

Describe Joshua as a fighter …

Butler: He is a big fighter, strong, intelligent and talented. Very coordinated and strong with great will and determination. You can hit with both hands.

Joshua is one of the other great boxing superstars but, the only way to really know, is for those two boys to fight.

Read the full Sugarhill Steward interview here