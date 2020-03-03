Two cases of coronavirus confirmed in Georgia

As many people take precautions against the coronavirus, two cases of the virus have been confirmed in Georgia.

According to CBS 64On Monday, Governor Brian Kemp confirmed that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention identified two Georgia residents who contracted the virus. These are the first cases that have been confirmed in the state.

During a press conference, Governor Kemp said the two victims live inside the same home and that one of them had recently returned from a trip to Italy. Both victims have been isolated inside their homes.

Kemp said at a press conference: “Georgians must remain calm. We were ready for today. We have been preparing as you know for several weeks, and so far, and each development has been presented as we expected. "

Dr. Toomey also said that the victim who contracted the virus for the first time was aware of the risks of being affected by the virus and contacted a doctor.

“We knew that Georgia would probably have confirmed COVID-19 cases, and we planned it. However, the immediate risk of COVID-19 to the general public remains low at this time, ”said Dr. Toomey.

According to reports, more than 100 cases of the virus have been reported in the United States. Like us previously According to reports, at least 6 victims have died in the state of Washington.

Source: https://www.cbs46.com/news/coronavirus-strikes-in-fulton-county-georgia-s-first-cases/article_4561bc98-5cfc-11ea-80de-97d642cd4aa3.html

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94