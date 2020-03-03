Twitter asks employees to work from home due to coronavirus concerns – Latest news

NEW DELHI: Twitter has asked its 5,000 global employees to work from home due to concerns about the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The company made this announcement through its official blog post. The company said its goal is to keep the probability of virus spread low. In the post, Twitter said: "We are working to ensure that internal meetings, all hands and other important tasks are optimized for remote participation."

Twitter also mentions that, for some job roles, working from home is not an ideal solution. For those employees, the company has increased deep cleaning and disinfection in all spaces, as well as more visual reminders for personal hygiene best practices and pre-packaged, pre-packaged and pre-packaged food options.

The company has mentioned that work from home will be employees based at its offices in Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea, in part due to government restrictions.

Similarly, Square also keeps its offices open and awaits the closure of its offices in Shenzhen. The company is also thoroughly cleaning its offices and providing disinfectant materials to employees who cannot work from home. Square also said it is suspending that outside visitors come to the office, which also includes candidates for the job. Possible candidates for the job are being interviewed by videoconference.

The deadly coronavirus outbreak began last year in Wuhan, a city in the Chinese province of Hubei. After that, the Chinese government alerted the World Health Organization on December 31. Since then, the virus has spread to almost 56 countries and so far 90,936 confirmed cases have been reported.

