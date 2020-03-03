Turkish F-16 fighter jets take down L-39 planes over Idlib – Defense Blog

Turkish F-16 fighter jets shot down a Syrian L-39A Albatros fighter jet over Idlib.

According to several media reports, the Syrian Ministry of Defense source confirmed that the Turkish F-16s had violated Syrian airspace in Idlib and shot down the L-39 plane of the Syrian Air Force on Tuesday.

Some images that showed the plane on fire after the missile attack were also published on social networks.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense also confirmed that SyAAF L-39 was shot down while trying to attack the Turkish position near Idlib.

The official Twitter account of the Turkish Ministry of Defense tweeted that an L-39 fighter had been shot down by Turkish forces on Idlib during the current "Operation Spring Shield,quot;.

Turkey launched a new operation in Syria following the regime's recent attack on Turkish troops in Idlib, the country's defense chief said on Sunday.

"Operation Spring Shield,quot;, which was launched after the heinous attack (against Turkish troops) on February 27, is being carried out successfully, "Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said while ordering the operation from the province from Hatay, in southern Turkey, on the border with Syria.

On the details of the operation, Akar said an unmanned aircraft, eight helicopters, 103 tanks, 19 armored vehicles, 72 guns / shells / multiple rocket launchers, three air defense systems, 15 anti-tank / mortars, 56 armored vehicles, nine tanks of ammunition and 2,000 soldiers and regime elements have been neutralized so far.

The operation began after at least 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred and dozens of others were injured Thursday night in an air strike by Assad regime forces in Idlib, a scaled area in northwestern Syria, just across the southern border of Turkey.