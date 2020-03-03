Tracee Ellis Ross overcomes her nervousness and makes Diana Ross proud – Sing in a new musical

%MINIFYHTML3ecb975788495ff4dc9990dcac64ac6411% %MINIFYHTML3ecb975788495ff4dc9990dcac64ac6412%

There is no doubt that Diana Ross is proud of her daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, who stars in the hit series. Blackish, but now Diana has another reason to be proud of her baby. Although Diana Ross has shared the news that Tracee can sing, her daughter has always had a bad case of stage fright. Unlike Tracee's older sister, Rhonda Ross, who is a professional singer, Tracee has always avoided singing on stage, even though Diana exposed both girls to the spotlight. When she had her young daughters on stage, it was Rhonda who sang boldly while Tracee was simply too shy.

Well, all that has changed when Tracee Ellis Ross stars in the upcoming movie The High Note, with Dakota Johnson, Bill Pullman, June Diane Raphael, Ice Cube and Eddie Izzard. Tracee plays Grace Davis and will sing seven songs in the movie that premieres on May 8, 2020.

You can watch a video below when Diana Ross brought Tracee to the stage and you could see how nervous she was while singing "Lady Sings the Blues."

Rhonda Ross has a professional career as a jazz singer. You may hear Diana Ross's eldest daughter, Rhonda, singing "In case you didn't know,quot; on the next video player.

Closer magazine spoke with Tracee for her next issue on March 9, 2020, and she talked about her fears and her performance in the film.

"Every time it was fun because that way people did not listen with the ear of a child,quot; Diana Ross. "He felt dangerous. He felt that he would be erased and compared. It was as if he was walking everywhere because there was a part of me who wanted to shine. ”

Tracee is not the only singer in the family compared to her famous mother, since Rhonda Ross knows exactly what Tracee is going through. Fortunately for Tracee fans, she is ready to conquer her fears and finally interpret songs on screen.

What do you think of Tracee Ellis's fears? Do you find them understandable? Are you going to see The High Note?



