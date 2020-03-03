Timothy Hutton criticizes the accusation of rape made by Sera Johnston – Her television show, "Almost Family,quot;, has also been canceled

Timothy Hutton is in a strange situation in which life seems to be imitating art.

The famous actor, who played a pioneer fertility doctor in Fox’s Almost family, where dozens accused him of sexual abuse of women after it was revealed that he used his own sperm to conceive dozens of children; He is being accused of rape in real life.

The 59-year-old Oscar-winning actor was charged with the assault by a woman named Sera Johnston, and she told her story to Buzzfeed in an article published on Monday that the incident took place in Vancouver in 1983 when he was only 14 years old.

Johnston said he was asked to join Hutton in his hotel room, along with some friends, where he gave him alcohol and sexually abused her.

Hutton denied the accusation and claimed that Johnston tried and did not extort millions of dollars in the last two and a half years.

Timothy closed the piece saying: “For the past two and a half years, I have been the target of multiple attempts at extortion by a woman named Sera Dale Johnston to extract millions of dollars. She threatened that if she didn't comply with her demands, she would go to the press with a false accusation that I sexually assaulted her 37 years ago in Canada. I never attacked Miss Johnston. "

He added: "Today, Buzzfeed He decided to publish the fake story of Mrs. Johnston. Buzzfeed They knew the truth because they were provided with documented evidence. What is really happening here is that Mrs. Johnston's extortion attempts failed. Then he decided to follow his threat to go to the press with his false story. When I realized this, I went to the FBI, signed an affidavit and filed a criminal complaint against Ms. Johnston for extortion. I will not stop fighting to expose this story for what it is: a failed attempt at extortion based on something that never happened. "

Timothy's defamation lawyer, Tom Clare, also issued a statement that said: "There was no encounter here, and certainly there was no sexual assault." The woman presented in the Buzzfeed The article, Sera Dale Johnston, has tried to extort Tim millions of dollars in the past two years. The article was published only after those attempts at extortion failed. BuzzFeed, which faces serious financial difficulties and pressures to attract readers, has shamefully ignored the facts and has been used by Mrs. Johnston. "

The statement went on to say: "Buzzfeed I knew the truth before publication. For example, Buzzfeed He knew that, in July 2019, Tim filed a criminal complaint with the FBI, long before Ms. Johnston submitted her own report to the police. In addition, BuzzFeed recklessly ruled out multiple affidavits from neutral third parties that absolutely prove that Mrs. Johnston's accusations are false. In addition, BuzzFeed ignored the overwhelming evidence that Ms. Johnston lied about participating in extortion attempts and turned a blind eye to critical inconsistencies in Ms. Johnston's story. "

He concluded: "We will be sending Buzzfeed A demand for legal retraction. Yes Buzzfeed Unfairly refusing to retract the article, Tim is prepared to take all necessary measures, including filing a libel suit, to clear his name and hold BuzzFeed and Ms. Johnston accountable for their reckless and selfish efforts to destroy efforts. Tim's reputation and career. "

Fox announced a few moments ago that the series, Almost family, has been canceled after one season.



