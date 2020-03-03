Timothy Hutton claims to be targeted for multiple extortion attempts by rape accuser

%MINIFYHTML36d520dfdac3fca6ecf7bb6aaaeea62211% %MINIFYHTML36d520dfdac3fca6ecf7bb6aaaeea62212%

After being accused of sexually assaulting Canadian model Sera Johnston in 1983 when she was 14, the star of & # 39; Ordinary People & # 39; He promises to continue fighting against his false history.

"Common people" star Timothy Hutton has published a statement denying allegations that he raped a 14-year-old girl in 1983

The Oscar winner has been accused of sexually assaulting a Canadian model Will be Johnston when I was a teenager, in a hotel room in Vancouver, while he was filming the movie "Iceman."

She told Buzzfeed that Hutton forced her while his friend watched, but the actor insists that this is the last extortion attempt in the past two years.

"I have been the target of multiple attempts at extortion by a woman named Sera Dale Johnston to extract millions of dollars," he writes. "She threatened that if she didn't comply with her demands, she would go to the press with a false accusation that I sexually assaulted her 37 years ago in Canada. I never assaulted Mrs. Johnston."

"Today, BuzzFeed chose to publish Ms. Johnston's false story. BuzzFeed knew the truth because they were provided with documented evidence. What is really happening here is that Mrs. Johnston's extortion attempts failed. Then she decided to move on with his threat to leave. " to the press with his false story. "

"When I realized this, I went to the FBI, signed an affidavit and filed a criminal complaint against Ms. Johnston for extortion. I will not stop fighting to expose this story for what it is: a failed attempt at extortion based on something that never happened. "

Hutton's lawyer, Tom Clare, has also published a statement, insisting that "there was no encounter" and "certainly there was no sexual assault."

"Buzzfeed knew the truth before publication," adds the lawyer. "BuzzFeed knew that, in July 2019, Tim filed a criminal complaint with the FBI, long before Ms. Johnston submitted her own report to the police. In addition, BuzzFeed recklessly ignored multiple sworn statements from neutral third parties that absolutely show the Mrs. Johnston's accusations be false

"We will send BuzzFeed a legal claim for retraction. If BuzzFeed refuses by mistake to retract the item, Tim is prepared to take all necessary steps, including filing a libel claim, to clear his name and retain BuzzFeed and Mrs. Johnston is responsible for her reckless and selfish efforts to destroy Tim's reputation and career. "

Sera told the store that she was treated "like a doll" during the alleged rape test, which she compared to being prepared for surgery.

The statements of Hutton and his lawyer arrive hours after the new television series of the actor "Almost family", was canceled after only one season.