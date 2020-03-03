Three 6 gangsters sued for copyright infringement

Nine Memphis-based rappers are suing two members of Three 6 Mafia, accusing them of more than "150 cases of copyright infringement in more than 100 songs."

According to WREG, the songs in question date from 1993.

Rappers say they started working with Three 6's DJ Paul and Juicy J in the 1990s, after everyone became friends. They say that although their work helped boost the group's success, they never received royalties, and now they come to collect.

"People came to me all the time, & # 39; Man, you need to sue Three 6 Mafia. Man, don't you know that song that was taken from Koopsta Knicca, or tested on their new album? You have your voice in their great successes ". I'm like, & # 39; really? & # 39; "Rapper Lil Ced told the media.

"I want my royalties owed, the late payment of everything that was used and paid in the past," said rapper MC Mack.

According to TMZ, one of the many offensive tracks mentioned is "MEMPHIS," and another one mentioned is its hit song, "Tear Da Club Up." They claim that they were not credited for their part in the making of the song.