Three 6 gangsters sued for copyright infringement

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Nine Memphis-based rappers are suing two members of Three 6 Mafia, accusing them of more than "150 cases of copyright infringement in more than 100 songs."

According to WREG, the songs in question date from 1993.

Rappers say they started working with Three 6's DJ Paul and Juicy J in the 1990s, after everyone became friends. They say that although their work helped boost the group's success, they never received royalties, and now they come to collect.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here