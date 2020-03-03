This is what you can expect from the weather forecast on Tuesday.

%MINIFYHTMLcc6f51edd24b2bce4ec914cb9d72a16811% %MINIFYHTMLcc6f51edd24b2bce4ec914cb9d72a16812%

Good news if you go to the polls on Super Tuesday: we will spend a super day, depending on the weather.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with high temperatures that will take you to low 60 degrees throughout the region. There is the possibility of some rain during the afternoon and evening. The rain will persist during the night hours before the dry and mild climate continues on Wednesday and Thursday.

See the AccuWeather forecast below:

See what is happening with the Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.