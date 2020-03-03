This could be our first look at a real prototype of Pixel 5: BGR

The Pixel 5 rumor season began a few weeks ago, which is crazy. The next flagship of Google will not reach stores until mid-October, but it seems that it will not be kept secret for long. We have already seen the first renderings of a Pixel 5 prototype, and they gave us good and bad news about Google's plans for the next generation Pixel series. And it was not long until the first real-life photo of an alleged Pixel 5 prototype appeared online.

The recent leaks of Pixel 5 said the phone will have a triple lens camera on the back, a sign that Google can not continue to deny that having more cameras on a phone can be a good thing. Filtration also suggested that the rear camera module will have an original but controversial design, and I have already explained that the design of the camera module should not matter.

However, what matters is the front design of the current new phones. And the Pixel 5 will not be as attractive as the recently launched Galaxy S20, or the iPhone 11. This is because Google will keep in place both the 3D facial recognition front camera and the Soli radar chip that is placed inside the bezel higher .

Recent leaks say that the Pixel 5 will have a higher screen-to-body ratio, since the upper bevel will be reduced in size. But there will still be a rather considerable top bezel on this 2020 phone. And the following image, published on SlashLeaks It shows how big that top bezel can be. The Pixel 5 is placed on the right in the following image, next to the Pixel 4 XL:

There is no way to verify this leak at this time, and there is also no source for it. In addition, the information displayed on the Pixel 5 screen is not enough to identify the phone. We hope the phone has support for facial unlocking, which is the only information we can get from the photo. The highly worded edges of the supposed Pixel 5 phone could indicate that the phone will have curved edges, which would be the first in the Pixel series. But it is so possible that the phone on the right side of the image is not a Pixel 5, and someone is trying to hide a bad photoshop job.

However, we are talking about Pixel hardware here. If the photo shows a Pixel 5 prototype, then we will probably see the device in more leaks in the not too distant future.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR