The UN envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame, resigns, citing & # 39; stress & # 39; | News

The UN envoy for Libya resigned for health reasons after almost three years in office.

Appointed in July 2017, Ghassan Salame had recently been mediating three-level talks between the parties to the conflict in Libya on economic, political and military issues.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML10252767a123e36334069b8fa10ae20211% %MINIFYHTML10252767a123e36334069b8fa10ae20212%

In a tweet on Monday, Salame cited "this level of stress,quot; as a reason behind his intention to resign as a UN envoy for the war-torn country.

"For two years, I tried to unite the Libyans again and restrict foreign interference … but for health reasons I can no longer continue with this level of stress," Salame wrote.

"Therefore, I asked the Secretary General (of the UN) to relieve me of my duties."

Libya, a major oil producer, plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that overthrew Muammar Gaddafi, who led the country for more than 40 years.

The inability of successive governments to demobilize and reintegrate the fighters who helped eliminate Gaddafi compromised reconstruction efforts in the war-torn country.

In April 2019, Khalifa Haftar, a renegade military commander based in eastern Libya, launched an assault on the capital, Tripoli, where the country's internationally recognized government is located.

& # 39; Lack of support & # 39;

A UN spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, confirmed that Secretary General Antonio Guterres received Salame's resignation.

"The secretary general has always had full confidence in Salame's work and the great efforts he has made to bring peace to Libya," Dujarric said. "(Guterres) will discuss with Salame how to ensure a smooth transition so as not to lose momentum on the gains made."

Salame, a former culture minister in his native Lebanon and professor of international relations, lamented again and again the lack of cooperation by the international community, especially countries that support either side of the Libyan war.

"Did I get the kind of support needed …?" Salami reflected on Friday. "My answer is no. I need a lot more support."

In January, an international summit was organized in Berlin with the hope of consolidating a fragile truce negotiated by Turkey and Russia, which support rival camps in the war.

That conference came after Turkey began deploying troops in Libya, including Syria's rebel fighters, and amid reports that Russian mercenaries were helping Haftar forces outside Tripoli.

A final statement stated that dozens of countries that participated in the meeting pledged to end the flow of arms and armed personnel to Libya.

But that promise was broken almost as soon as the document was signed, and media reports the next day indicated that the United Arab Emirates, a key supporter of Haftar, flew in military equipment to Haftar forces in eastern Libya. .