The producer of & # 39; Mulan & # 39; admit that #MeToo contributed to the removal of Li Shang's character

Speaking about the upcoming live-action remake of the 1998 animation, producer Jason Reed reveals that the army's leading character has split into two new ones.

Disney bosses left character Li Shang from the live action remake of "Mulan", because they feared that their character's story was no longer appropriate in the #MeToo era.

In the 1998 animated original, the leader of the army, expressed by James Shigeta, developed a link with the male alter ego of Mulan, Ping, and date when his true identity is revealed.

Producer Jason Reed admits that Disney bosses were uncomfortable with the power dynamics of the relationship, and told Collider: "I think particularly at the time of the #MeToo movement, having a commanding officer that is also the sexual interest loving was very uncomfortable and we didn't do it. " I don't think it was appropriate. "

"We divided Li Shang into two characters. One became Commander Tung, who serves as his surrogate father and mentor in the course of the film. The other is Honghui, which is his equal."

Dragon Mushu, who was voiced by Eddie murphy, nor will it appear in the new movie.