The Graham Potter Brighton project is at the crossroads | Soccer news





Brighton's boss, Graham Potter, now faces a battle of descent

Brighton was ruthless with Chris Hughton last summer and fired him the day after the season ended. A week later, Graham Potter was confirmed as his replacement and optimism was high. Brighton President Tony Bloom spoke of wanting to "build on the solid foundation,quot; that had been established in the previous two seasons in the Premier League.

In particular, Bloom referred to "Potter's excellent track record in developing teams with an attractive playing style,quot; and, therefore, explained the main reason for the change of course.

In some respects, Potter has fulfilled that mandate. Only the top four Premier League teams have had more possession than Brighton this season. So fast was the change in style that Potter was rewarded with a two-year contract extension just six months after work.

But Brighton has won only one of its last 14 games. They are the only team in the Premier League without a victory this year.

The 1-0 loss to rival Crystal Palace on Saturday added to the rising tension on the south coast. Is this how progress is supposed to be? Brighton supporters would be tempted to repeat 17th place last season now.

With confidence depleted, belief in the project is shaken and outsiders have rushed to offer reminders that the club should have been more careful about what they wanted.

In that sense, Palace were appropriate visitors on the weekend. They had ambitions of their own when naming Frank De Boer in the summer of 2017, but they abandoned the idea in record time after starting the season with four consecutive losses. Palace turned to Roy Hodgson's pragmatism and is now having his best season in the Premier League.

There will be those who argue that Brighton should reduce its own losses. It will be noted that there is too much at stake to risk the future of the club's Premier League. But, at least for now, Brighton has the right to stand firm in the belief that they are on the right track.

There are still many things right about your game.

Brighton's placement in the Premier League this season under Potter

Potter praised his team's performance against Palace and although Brighton fans have had to hear that too much after losing points this season, he had a point. Neal Maupay wasted a clear opportunity to break the deadlock and also managed to block a header from his captain Lewis Dunk who seemed destined for the corner of the net.

Brighton had 66 percent of the ball and 24 shots, with most of those coming from within the penalty area of ​​the Palace. The construction game was promising, but the final touch was missing and that's a familiar story for Potter. Opta's expected goal model suggests that Brighton should have scored five more goals than they have based on the quality of their chances.

The underlying numbers are those of a much more successful side.

In fact, they occupy the eighth place for sequences of ten passes or more and the seventh for the number of sequences that end in a shot. For both metrics, the teams that are above them on the list are all in the upper half.

The Potter side is possibly the most expansive team in the Premier League. Opta's advanced metrics also reveal that they have the most absolute width of any team, that is, the distance a ball travels from the center of the field in any pass sequence.

To illustrate the scale of the transformation in the style of play, Brighton dropped 14th for absolute width last season and among the last four for both pass sequence metrics.

Take something as simple as you go through the game. On average, Brighton is winning 140 more of them in each game than last season with Hughton. That is an extraordinary stylistic change to implement in a summer, by far the biggest change of style of any Premier League team.

A recent study showed that Brighton went from having 6.4 percent of his short shots under Hughton to 75.8 percent of them under Potter. That is a fit for this squad.

Naturally, that brings challenges. It's awkward when Glenn Murray, 36, is still the team's most reliable finisher and Shane Duffy still has a lot to offer in the back. Hughton had created this team in order to play a very different football brand.

Potter's initial plan seemed to be to set aside both. But the championship replacements have not been able to do the job. The waste of Maupay has proved costly. Adam Webster, a signing of £ 20 million from Bristol City, has suffered a miserable first season.

That both Murray and Duffy got reminders was a testimony to them, but also an indication that Potter's vision has not been clear. There has been an uncertainty on the right side throughout the season, while Dan Burn, a 6 & # 39; 7 "midfield that is played on the left side, barely fits the mark.

Retaining faith is a test for fans. Only Norwich has played a higher percentage of his passes within his own half this season and there were groans on Saturday when Webster passed the ball to his goalkeeper instead of throwing it into the area later.

Potter addressed this issue head-on in his program notes against Bournemouth during the holiday period.

"Sometimes you can see a pass backward or sideways instead of forward," he explained. "You will see misplaced passes. But all these are part of the process and the mistakes we make will be made with the intention of developing our way of playing, our identity and our beliefs. They will also be essential to take us where we want to be."

That's why there are two ways to see Brighton's perceived lack of progress under Potter. The changes have not improved their position. They are 15th in the Premier League table as they were in the same stage last season. There is a good chance that his points situation would be very similar if Hughton had stayed at the club.

If that had happened, it would not have been a surprise. That would coincide with the best result of the club's Premier League. It is only because of the ambition of something lower Potter that this season looks so suspicious. But there is a false dichotomy at play. This does not need to be a choice between progressive football and survival.

Brighton has chosen the greatest potential that comes with playing soccer that the biggest clubs aspire to. Stay and you can expect to be a team that quality players want to join. Keeping the ball with Potter could be more attractive than chasing him with Burnley. It's not just the weather that could see possible signings prefer Brighton to Newcastle.

Potter will realize that much of his team is still missing. But the possible return of Ben White after a good season on loan in Leeds could make a big difference. There is hope that Alexis MacAllister, the 21-year-old Argentine international who was withdrawn from his loan period at Boca Juniors, can have an impact even earlier.

You will have to bring players who feel more comfortable with their football possession. The pace would be fine. Forwards who can finish the possibilities they are creating would also be helpful. The lack of objectives continues to undermine their best efforts and that must change.

But before they can build a better future, they must take care of the present and the task of keeping Brighton up is becoming more complicated. Six of the next seven games are against teams from the top half. Increasingly, despite all the solid foundations that Bloom talked about, the future of the club's Premier League is at stake. The Potter project is at the crossroads now.