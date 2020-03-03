The game is over after the police recognize him

Instagram

This comes after the Los Angeles rapper goes to his Twitter account to warn future rappers to remain independent without labels and keep their own teachers.

The game He narrowly escaped getting a ticket while driving thanks to its great popularity. The Los Angeles rapper recently visited his Instagram account to share a video of the consequences that he and his friend were arrested by police.

"Yes, the police stopped us at the & # 39; Rari. Guess what?" The rapper said in the video on Monday, March 2 while sitting in the passenger seat of his Ferrari. "N *** he saw my face and they told me: & # 39; Get the fuck out of here, Game! You Gucci! & # 39;"

"We got out of here! Deuces, baby! Yes, no matter where I am in the baby, this face is fine! Look? Look at po-po. Yes, they came out. We Gucci," the spitter "I hate or love" He continued saying.

This comes after The Game turned to its Twitter account to warn the next rappers to remain independent and keep their teachers. "This rap ** will kill you. Literally," he tweeted on February 22.

"The labels sign young artists to deal with slaves and their only concern is how they can use it to earn more money. They don't even advertise or market it anymore, they allow you to do it yourself in IG while they sit, steal and wait 4 next time, "he continued. "Stay INDEPENDENT. OWN YOUR MASTERS. Do the work yourself and the reward will be worth it. Almost 20 years in music and nobody told me this. Shit, I'm still waiting to be told."

The Game, which just released its own music in November with its album "Born 2 Rap", criticized the music in the current market. "The Internet forces you to listen to music."