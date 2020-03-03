The England Euro 2020 squad: Who will do it? Hit and fail … | Soccer news







Nick Pope impresses again when Jarrod Bowen breaks into the scene … but who else caught Gareth Southgate's attention this weekend? We evaluate the performance of the aspirants to England and who currently has a place for the Euro 2020 squad.

The 2020 Eurocup begins on June 12, with England grouped with Croatia, the Czech Republic and one of the teams that emerge from the play-offs.

THE HITS

Nick pope

With Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, not at his best at this time, Gareth Southgate was in the stands at St James & # 39; Park to see another contestant in Nick Pope.

Pope made his first start in England in his last game, a 4-0 victory in Kosovo, and the 27-year-old will surely be considered for a starting place in the 2020 Eurocup if he continues his impressive form. Pope had a relatively quiet afternoon against Newcastle, but managed four saves to accumulate his eleventh clean sheet of the season, which puts him one ahead of Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson at the top of the standings.

Oli Yew

James Tarkowski

Joe Gomez and Harry Maguire are likely to be Southgate's favorite central defense association, but could James Tarkowski, Burnley's central, gain a place in the team? Playing in front of the impressive Pope, it has been an important part of Burnley's defense.

Tarkowski, who won his last England cap in September 2018, made another great exhibition with Ben Mee in Newcastle, achieving three blocks in the game and winning more aerial duels than any other player on the field.

Oli Yew

Phil Foden

There is always a sense of intrigue when Phil Foden is included in an Manchester City lineup, partly because it is a rarity. If he produces many more exhibits as he did in Wembley on Sunday, winning the prize for the man of the match in the process, it will surely become a much more frequent occurrence.

Phil Foden impressed Gary Neville in the final triumph of the Carabao Cup in Manchester City

From the beginning, he made an unknown position inside the right, floating around Matt Targett and giving his opponent a steamy time. His attendance for the opening goal of the city in 20 minutes was skillful, but it was far from its climax, as it shone with its reach and quality of pass, and a light touch reminiscent of the young David Silva. He completed 24 of his 25 first half passes, and most of the time they got their teammates to stand up.

Foden has always been a stranger to a place in the final Southgate squad, but given the lack of real quality to unlock a defense from midfield, he will surely now be in the manager's thoughts.

Ron Walker

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

If you remember the beginning of the season, Dominic Calvert-Lewin's lack of consistency was hampering his club career, much less his international aspirations. I could even argue that the fall of Everton by Moise Kean in the transfer market indicated a lack of total faith of his club in his ability to direct them towards his goals.

But, in a true coming-of-age campaign, Calvert-Lewin has seized his opportunity at the spearhead of the Toffees attack to such an extent that he has given Southgate food to think before this summer's European Championship, regardless of the Concerns about ongoing injuries. Surrounding captain Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford.

When we look at the form, suitability for the Southgate squad and absolute merit, there are few candidates who can compete with Calvert-Lewin. The 22-year-old has scored more goals than any of his teammates (8) since Carlo Ancelotti took the helm in Boxing Day, including a timely match against Manchester United on Sunday. VAR contentiously denied him a dramatic late winner, but that should not downplay the fact that the fit forward now represents a viable option for Southgate.

Jarrod Bowen

West Ham has spent millions investing in some of Europe's best talents, but it could be just a Hull boy who takes them out of trouble this season. Jarrod Bowen's performance against Southampton was another example of the talent lurking in the Sky Bet Championship.

Some may have doubted whether the former Hull star, who had been part of 23 goal commitments this season, had the skill set needed to level up, but this silenced them well and properly. Playing on the right, the 23-year-old player caused Southampton a lot of problems with his silky and direct dribble. His ingenious movement was shown for the opening goal, where he produced a dripping finish with the quality of the Premier League. He seems hungry to succeed, could he move on to the international level?

Lewis Jones

Declan rice

Highlights of West Ham's victory over Southampton

Declan Rice is finding form at the right time, increasing West Ham's hopes for survival and his chances of starting in England this summer. Playing in midfield two with Mark Noble in the 3-1 victory over Southampton, he patrolled the defensive area with great maturity and helped his centrals with some crucial clearance in an excellent defensive performance by the Hammers.

Lewis Jones

James Ward-Prowse

James Ward-Prowse has entered into talks for a England call and was Southampton's best player during a disappointing defeat at West Ham. After ordering Jack Grealish the previous week, Ward-Prowse continued in an unknown right-wing role. He grabbed an aid with a driving race and a cross for Michael Obafemi and his delivery of set pieces was at his usual high level.

Lewis Jones

Tottenham striker Harry kane He is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a hamstring injury and could return for up to five games at the end of the season, according to manager José Mourinho. Marcus Rashford He leaves after a double back stress fracture in mid-January, but says he will return before the end of the national season. Also currently out: Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring), Tammy Abraham (ankle), Jordan Henderson (thigh), Joe Gomez (knock).

The mistakes

Jordan Pickford

Highlights of the Everton draw with Manchester United

Jordan Pickford's place in the England team is not in doubt, but his position as a first-choice goalkeeper is under threat. The Everton goalkeeper made a bad mistake by letting Manchester United level at Goodison Park on Sunday, allowing Bruno Fernandes' speculative shot to sneak under his dive.

Although Pickford responded with an excellent double save at the end of the game, it is the frequency of those mistakes that could force Southgate to move away from its long-term No 1 this summer. Only one goalkeeper has made more mistakes that lead to goals in the Premier League this season (three), none has made more mistakes that lead to shots (five).

Peter Smith

John stones

The incidents seem to follow John Stones like a shadow. The injuries have not helped him on the international stage since his disaster in the League of Nations finals last summer, but a calamity that led to the only goal of Aston Villa in the final of the Carabao Cup, is very familiar.

It will frustrate Stones more than anyone, since he has been an unimportant player at times this season, he only played in one of England's six games this period, but the mistakes that have pursued the game of an otherwise capable defender threaten to derail its development. There are many English defenders who impress in the Premier League this season, and whether they possess the natural ability of the Stones or not, another big mistake in another great game certainly increases their case better than yours.

Ron Walker

Jack grealish

Much was said about the hopes that Aston Villa rests in Jack Grealish before the kick-off, after all, he has created one in four Premier League opportunities, but the attacker without limits had a quiet game at Wembley, with a performance unlikely to influence Southgate's opinion about him.

With only 46 touches in the game, Grealish's threat was limited by Manchester City and, although he seemed more at home when he went from playing at No. 10 inside the left flank with 20 minutes to play, he couldn't make a difference in The big stage.

Ron Walker

Highlights of the Carabao Cup final between Aston Villa and Manchester City

Give Alli

Dele Alli was left out of England's team in October and November last year, so he must continue to convince Southgate of his worth, but his performance as the focal point of the Spurs' attack on the wolves defined his season; heavy.

He flirted in and out of the game, showing some nice touches around the box, but you felt that Jose Mourinho would have wanted more from him. His only goal in his last 13 appearances was in the Premier League victory 2-1 against Norwich in January and his oxidation was shown when he planted a presentable header at wide moments before Wolves responded to put the 2-2. He should have scored in the first half when Steven Bergwijn delivered his saved shot.

Lewis Jones

James Maddison

James Maddison has fought so far to convince Southgate that he is the man to open defenses for England and that he had a quiet game in the defeat of Leicester in Norwich. Youri Tielemans stayed on the bench and the responsibility is usually 23 years to create in his absence.

However, back in his former club, Maddison had trouble getting to the ball in open play and his deliveries of set pieces did not give many possibilities, only two out of six found a Leicester player, which he did greatly ineffective. Nor could he find an opportunity for a shot against the last Premier League club. It is not his best moment, and now he has spent seven Premier League games without a goal or assistance.

Charlotte Marsh

Sympathetic: England vs Italy – Fri March 27

Sympathetic: England vs Denmark – Tuesday, March 31

Sympathetic: Austria vs England – Tuesday, June 2

Sympathetic: England vs Romania – Sun June 7

Euro 2020: England vs Croatia – Sun June 14

Euro 2020: England vs tiebreaker winner C – Fri 19 June

Euro 2020: Czech Republic vs England – Tuesday June 23

England squad of 23 men planned at this time …

Peter Smith of Sky Sports names the team that believes Southgate would select if the Euros started next week …

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, Nick Pope

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Harry Maguire, Joe Gomez, Tyrone Mings, John Stones, Ben Chilwell, Danny Rose

Midfielders

Declan Rice, Harry Winks, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mason Mount, James Maddison, Dele Alli

Forward

Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane, Tammy Abraham, Marcus Rashford

