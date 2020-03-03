The Colorado district attorney asked the employees for hydrocodone pills and then took them. He later admitted that he knew it was a crime.

A Colorado district attorney asked an employee if he could take painkillers prescribed by the woman and then ingested the hydrocodone pills, according to a grand jury indictment made public on Monday.

The thirteenth judicial district attorney Brittny Lewton then admitted to investigators that she knew that asking and taking the pills was a crime. But before his interview with investigators, he threatened to suspend other employees in the office who were trying to investigate what happened, according to the indictment.

Lewton, 40, was charged Thursday with a grand jury of three drug charges and one official misconduct charge. A judge awarded him a personal recognition bonus of $ 10,000, which means he didn't have to pay any money to get out of jail because he promised to appear in future court appearances.

The Eastern Plains prosecutor's investigation began on July 12 after an unidentified employee at the prosecutor's office witnessed an exchange between Lewton and a new employee.

That afternoon, the unidentified employee saw Lewton approach the new employee's desk and pick up a bag of pill bottles. A few hours later, Lewton approached the new employee's desk again and asked if he would "help a sister," according to the indictment.

Then, the employee gave Lewton the pill bag, from which Lewton retrieved a bottle and put it in his bag.

Another employee, who was not named in the indictment, entered the office of Deputy District Attorney Tony Gioia and told him what he saw. Gioia reacted with disbelief and shock, the unidentified employee told the grand jury later.

The unidentified employee later called Mike Jones, a DA investigator, and told him what he saw. Jones then contacted the office's chief investigator, Jeff Huston, and they both decided to forward the report to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Lewton then called Jones, the investigator at his office, on July 16 and asked if he knew why the CBI agents were at Gioia's house. Jones said Lewton sounded terrified. When Jones said he couldn't tell her, she threatened to fire him and then, when he still didn't tell her, he told her he was suspended, according to the indictment.

The new employee, whose name Up News Info is hiding because she has not been charged with any crime, admitted that she gave the pills to Lewton in an interview with investigators, shows the accusation. The woman also said she later had doubts about drug delivery. Later, the researchers confirmed that the pills contained hydrocodone, a controlled substance that is classified the same as methamphetamine and cocaine in Colorado law.

Lewton told investigators that his employee gave him two pills and that he took them later that night, according to the indictment. A CBI researcher asked Lewton why he took the pills.

"‘ Because I wanted to, "Lewton replied, according to the indictment. "I don't know, because I just did it."

The CBI agent asked Lewton if she recognized that it was a crime.

"Yes, I do," Lewton said.

Later, the researchers discovered that Lewton had his own prescription for pain relievers. Lewton filled a prescription for a supply of hydrocodone for 12 days on July 9, three days before the incident at the office.

According to the indictment, some office staff told investigators that Lewton told them he had been excluded from certain prescriptions.

Lewton will remain the district attorney, said Lewton attorney Stan Garnett last week. The case will be tried in the 13th Judicial District with an external judge interposed. Garnett declined to comment when asked Monday if Lewton will remain involved in prosecuting drug crimes in his jurisdiction.

Garnett questioned the decision to accuse Lewton of conspiracy to sell a controlled substance and said the charges were unusual.

"I've never seen this pattern of facts accused in this way," said Garnett, who previously worked as a Boulder County District Attorney.

Lewton in 2012 was elected district attorney for the 13th Judicial District, which includes Kit Carson, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Wasghinton and Yuma counties.