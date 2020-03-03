The campaigns give a final push before super Tuesday in the bay area – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML89480bea4dee4c9e44812ac9af1a963311% %MINIFYHTML89480bea4dee4c9e44812ac9af1a963312%

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Surveys in the Bay Area open at 7 a.m. on Super Tuesday. California is the biggest prize on the map, with over 400 delegates at stake.

With signs that said "Chinese for Mike 2020,quot;, supporters walked through Chinatown in San Francisco in a final push before Super Tuesday. Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg will appear on the ballots on Tuesday for the first time. It will be the first test with voters after spending half a billion dollars of their own money on their campaign.

"We are optimistic, but I think he was obviously late," said supporter Steven Lee, co-owner of the Sam Wo restaurant. "We are all businessmen here, so we think of him as a businessman."

At Team Warren "Get Out The Vote,quot; telephone bank in North Beach, volunteers were busy making calls Monday night. The campaign says that last month they raised $ 29 million, with $ 250,000 from new donors.

At the Sirloin, Bernie Sanders volunteers went door to door.

"I'm voting and I'm here for Bernie because I support a green New Deal, I support Medicare for all and I support education," said volunteer Teddy Barger. "I don't want my friends to drown in debt."

Bernie Sanders led the latest Up News Info poll on Monday night about the remaining Democratic candidates with 31% for first-choice voters.

"I was very surprised to meet Pete Buttigieg," said Janel Abrahami of San Francisco. "I didn't expect that. And it doesn't affect my decision today. I've always been behind Warren.

In California, more than 2.7 million voters had returned early voting ballots until Monday. Paul Baldo was one of them.

“I voted for Amy Klobuchar. I really like your policy. I think I could definitely bring people together and unfortunately withdrew, but one vote is one vote, "said Baldo de San Francisco." I still wanted to express my ideas through that. "