Teen vandals stormed the San Jacinto tow yard, causing thousands of damages – Up News Info Los Angeles

SAN JACINTO (CBSLA) – Police worked to gather a group of teenagers on Monday who stormed a trailer yard in San Jacinto and smashed vehicles causing damage for tens of thousands of dollars.

The teenagers, aged 11 to 14, allegedly made a hole in the fence of Clark's Towing and broke the windshields of cars and large trucks with an aluminum baseball bat.

The surveillance video captured the crew, wearing disposable gloves, looking for valuables in cars, breaking windows and destroying properties such as laptops.

Owner Dave Clark posted the video online in hopes of identifying the Vandals. His phone started ringing.

"School resource officers identified them this morning," Clark said. "They are summarizing them while we talk.

Clark, who has been in the towing business for 23 years, said he was speechless.

"You are ready for an adult to do something like that, coming back for revenge because we confiscate his car … but when you enter and there are 12 14-year-old children, I am disappointed in our society." Clark said.

He calculated the damage in a total of tens of thousands of dollars and believes it is fair for children to learn a valuable lesson.

"These children must be disciplined," he said. "They should be sent to the youth room."

According to Clark, the 11-year-old child who caused the most damage may not be punished due to a California law that sets the minimum age for the jurisdiction of the juvenile court at age 12.

Clark said that while waiting for the detectives' response, he had a message for the parents.

“Take responsibility for your children. Discipline them. Teach them the right of the wrong, ”he said. "They don't respect anyone."