TCU basketball star Desmond Bane shares his unconventional path to success – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – TCU senior guard Desmond Bane is the most winning male basketball player in the history of the school.

He has taken an unconventional path to get there.

Bane was part of a class of 20 high school graduate students in Richmond, Indiana.

The horned frogs were the only power conference program that offered him a scholarship.

Built as a soccer player, he says that people often confuse him as such.

In fact, when students approached him on campus wondering if he played football, he answered "no."

Desmond jokes that there was no conversation after that. The students simply kept walking.

Now, everyone on campus knows who he is. Among the top five in several of the main categories of all school times, Bane says he owes everything to his support at home.

While telling the story, his mother had it at an early age. His father got into trouble and was sent back to Nigeria. His grandmother already had a lot on his plate.

Bane's great-grandparents approached the plate.

They raised him since he was a child and have instilled in him the belief that he can achieve anything.

It was his second half of 19 points that led TCU to Baylor.

Now he will try to do the same against Kansas, the best ranked.

Bane has had a long and winding road to success, but says he would not change it for anything in the world.