Sofia Richie explains how she and Scott Disick's ex-boyfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, get along so well!

There is no secret that Scott Disick's current girlfriend, Sophie Richie and her ex, Kourtney Kardashian have no drama between them. In fact, they are quite close!

But what is the secret to making a friendship with your boyfriend's ex?

Undoubtedly, their situation is quite rare, so many people are curious to know more about how Sofia and Kourt can be so friendly to each other.

First of all, it should be mentioned that it did not happen overnight.

It took Sofia a while to get close to Scott's mother and break the ice with her.

Since then, however, they have even been on a couple vacation together, the three more children!

In her April 2020 issue of Cosmopolitan's cover story, Sofia revealed the recipe for her successful and rare friendship.

As a result, it's really quite simple: ‘I mean, just be nice. There is no reason not to be kind. "

Today, everything seems perfect and people have a lot to learn from him, but in the past, nobody thought that she and Scott would have given their story with commitment and their age much younger.

But very soon, the model was welcomed to the KUWK clan due to the fact that she spent a lot of time with Scott's children as his girlfriend and the two had been solid for a while.

Then it became clear that it might have to be assimilated into the Kardashian-Jenner family.

And that is exactly what happened. Now, however, Sofia has announced that she will no longer appear on the reality show as she is preparing to make her acting debut.

Sofia was asked about those who criticized her romance with Scott, saying "I don't care what people think." It doesn't bother me because I'm very happy. Why would I let someone out of nowhere ruin that for me? "



