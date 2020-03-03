Sheriff ordered the destruction of photos of the Kobe Bryant accident scene | NBA News

The Los Angeles County Sheriff ordered eight officers to delete graphic photos of the helicopter crash site that killed former Lakers star Kobe Bryant and eight others.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he was worried that the photos would be shared and distributed publicly.

"That was my number one priority, making sure those photos didn't exist anymore," Villanueva said. NBC News.

"We identified the deputies involved, they came to the station on their own and admitted that they had been taken and eliminated. And we are glad that those involved did that."

"We have communicated in unequivocal terms that the behavior is inexcusable. I mean, people are grieving for the loss of their loved ones. Having that above what has already happened is inadmissible. And to think that a member of our department would be involved in that. "

Among those who had the photos was an internship assistant, who was reportedly heard in a bar discussing the photos. Villanueva said that led the sheriff's department to know about the existence of the photos.

Gary C. Robb, Vanessa Bryant's lawyer who lost her husband, Kobe, and daughter Gianna in the accident, said in a statement: "This is an indescribable violation of human decency, respect and privacy rights of The victims and their families.

"We demand that those responsible for these alleged actions face the most severe discipline possible, and that their identities come to light, to ensure that the photos are not disseminated further."

Villanueva added that his investigation is ongoing, saying KABC-TV that those involved may face disciplinary measures.

"If we had done the usual original routine, which was to free everyone from duty and all lawyers and all that, that would increase the chances 10 times that those photos had come into the public domain, and that's definitely what we don't want," said.