Seen in Detroit: Autorama – Up News Info Detroit

The 68th annual edition of the Detroit Autorama was held last weekend at the TCF Center Downtown Detroit, showing some of the best custom cars and hot rods. Also known as the largest Hot Rod Show in the United States, the Detroit Autorama is known for the Don Ridler Memorial Award, presented to the best show at the event each year. The event featured more than 800 cars, including those from the award-winning movie "Ford v Ferrari," and industry celebrities, which makes it an unmissable event for car enthusiasts in the Detroit area.
Relive the thrill of the Detroit Autorama with these photos of local attendees!
