San Francisco Church properties offered to help alleviate the housing crisis – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – On hundreds of streets in San Francisco, epic buildings show their age. Inside, Sunday meetings are shrinking, while outside, the number of people seeking refuge is increasing.

“In San Francisco we were very, very worried about doing our part. We could not be part of the complaining majority, "said Michael Pappas, Executive Director of the Inter-Religious Council of San Francisco.

Pappas says that most inter-religious councils are born of crisis and that the state of housing in the region is causing some Christian guilt.

"We were sitting in some of the most valuable and underutilized properties in the city and had a moral obligation to help respond," said Pappas.

The construction department identified 800 properties in the city owned by religious organizations that are underutilized and could soon be developed for affordable housing.

"It is a way for a parish not to maximize its income, but to maximize its mission," said the president of the University of San Francisco, Father Paul Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald jumped into this concept in 2014 when the university had the opportunity to convert a convent.

"Well, it is certainly a shame to let it rest empty and inactive," Fitzgerald said.

Now, that convent houses the third-year student of law school Ryan Cockerton and 40 of his classmates. Their rent is free because it is RA, but other students pay between $ 1,100 and $ 1,400 per month.

Of the 800 properties identified, only a few have begun to move forward with the process. Some congregations are not yet ready to leave their buildings and others fear that contractors will not act in good faith.

"Land grabbing is land grabbing and we are at a very precarious time," said Pappas.

"These are ecclesiastical communities that do not normally do real estate," said Peter Cohen, co-director of the Council of Community Housing Organizations.

Cohen's nonprofit organization helps religious leaders navigate the difficult parts of redevelopment in San Francisco. He points out that Proposition E, which was approved in November, simplifies revisions of affordable housing on public land, which could start the process.

"There are small amounts of money to do this, so the ingredients are starting to line up," Cohen said. “I think the question is how do we start? And one or two ecclesiastical communities could really show the way. ”

"We are all in this together and there are many ways in which we can continue reading the signs of the times and then respond appropriately in new ways of doing good," Fitzgerald said.

Most religious organizations focus on what they call housing for the workforce: housing for teachers, first responders or bus drivers who cannot afford to live in San Francisco.