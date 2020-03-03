Royce Da 5 & # 39; 9 ":" Lupe Fiasco could never take Joe Budden's place in the slaughterhouse! "

Royce Da 5 & # 39; 9 "has put an end to rumors that Lupe Fiasco will join Slaughterhouse to replace retired rapper Joe Budden, but Royce says no one could take Budden's place.

"It will never happen. No one can replace Joe. No one can replace anyone in Slaughterhouse. If Lupe took Joe's place and it was me, Lupe, Joell and Krook, then it would be a different group. It wouldn't be Slaughterhouse. It would have to be called from another And that would certainly not take anything away from Lupe. In any case, that would elevate Lupe to where he should be. He is not a type of group replacement. He is great. He is not just a master of ceremonies, he is a teacher, " He told HipHopDX.

But his dismissal has nothing to do with Lupe's skill set as a rapper:

"It's more than that. It's not just lyrically that makes Slaughterhouse click. It's something about the dynamics of us four people. There are even things about that dynamic that people are attracted to and that I haven't discovered yet and I & # 39; I am one of the people who played a decisive role in pressuring us to be a group … It's something about the four of us that people like. "

