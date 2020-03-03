Report: Apryl Jones gets Lil Fizz fired from & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; after split

Instagram

In related news, VH1's personality shares her mentality when it comes to a recent Instagram Live relationship, saying that she will always be single, even if I am in a relationship.

Apryl jones Y Lil Fizz They seemed to believe they were the other's soulmates when they were still dating despite the violent reaction. However, their romance is short-lived and so is Fizz's time in "VH1"Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood".

According to MTO News, the B2K The member not only loses love, but also a job. A production source reveals that the rapper is not expected to return for the new season of the reality television series. "Apryl doesn't want him in the cast, and we're trying to get Omarion back. So Fizz won't be with us anymore," the source explains.

The words are that the network has not yet finalized the launch decisions. However, the possibility of the bandmate of Omarion, who shares a son with Apryl, to return to the program is almost non-existent.

In related news, Apryl shared his mentality when it comes to a recent Instagram Live relationship. "Let me say this too because they keep asking me if I'm single, so I'm going to address this," Apryl said. "I will always be single, even when I am in a relationship."

"Do you want to know why? Until a mother in the ring is on this finger, I'm single as f ** k!" Apryl exclaimed. "I really believe that. So, that's what it is. I'll always be single until there's a ring on this finger … I'm single until I get married."

Internet users were baffled by his statement when one said: "How did you go with this mentality and expect a ring?" Meanwhile, someone believed that VH1's personality was "deeply hurt and confused," before adding: "Trying to act as if she were a player but really playing herself ….."

"Keep that same energy if you also say that," said one. "So she's basically on the street," said another user.