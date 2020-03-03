Red snow like blood now covers parts of Antarctica – BGR

If you have an image on the head of Antarctica as a blindingly white winter wonderland, this photo of red snow like the blood that covers the ground probably challenges you. As LiveScience reports, the images were posted on Facebook by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine and were taken outside the Vernadsky Research Base of the country at the northern end of Antarctica.

It may seem like the scene of an incredible slaughter or biblical plague, but what you are really seeing here is the growth of seaweed in the melting snow. Algae bloom in the summer, which happens in Antarctica, and the increasing intensity of blooms has been linked to a warmer climate.

Red flowers may be striking, but they actually facilitate the additional warming of the planet. Bright white snow reflects sunlight, but when this red algae begins to spread in an area, it decreases the general reflective properties of the snow, welcomes the absorption of more heat, causes additional melting and causes the growth of even more seaweed

"Snow flowers contribute to climate change," the publication reads. “Due to the crimson-red color, the snow reflects less sunlight and melts faster. As a result, it produces more and more bright algae. "

This cycle can be devastating, and obviously not great news for the weather. Without a greater effort to curb a warming world, views like this will become increasingly common. Ultimately, this striking red snow is a symptom of our inability to keep the climate under control and minimize our impact on the planet. It may not be real blood, but it is a sign that we are damaging our planet.

Image source: Facebook