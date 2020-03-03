Ray J and Princess Love Norwood Clash in a new video where they go face to face for their broken marriage: fans see them as the next Kirk and Rasheeda Frost

Prepare for the conversation of the year, courtesy of Zeus Network, where Love and Hip Hop: HollywoodRay J and Princess Love Norwood will sit face to face and try to work on their broken marriage.

The newly launched network, which gave fans successful series with Joseline Hernández and Blac Chyna, is now focused

Ray J and Princess Love.

The couple welcomed their second child at the end of 2019, but weeks before, they were involved in an unpleasant fight, which led them to live under different roofs.

While appearing in The Wendy Williams showRay J apologized, but Princess Love made it clear that she was not ready to reconcile.

A short clip promoting the special, called The conversation: Ray J and Princess Love, the duo had a heated exchange, and now he is sure they will solve things.

A fan said this: "What is leading to this conversation?! I haven't been able to deal with other people's affairs lately since I lived my own life!" What I miss, "I don't see how a marriage can work when everything what you do is expose the worst part of it on television. "

Another commenter said: “So they did all that to get their own lil knock off show?

This is why they fought and posted so many videos and dramas … they were discreet promoting there, show hahaha, wow. After he pushed her into the pool, she should have continued swimming other fish in the sea. Let me guess. Then he threw it into the ocean.

This person said: "You all know that this is all for grades and a check and you are happy as you can be,quot; this happens every damn year when a new season comes … it is almost twisted and sick that people still do these asses Clown are shown for money. "

A follower shared: “I see that the marriage vow is no longer sacred. Do you want to take advantage of the shame of your husband's infidelity and neglect? Oh, okay, 🙄 So they "broke up,quot; to get a TV show … good business decision 👏🏾👌🏾. People say she's crazy, but that she may be going through postpartum. "

A fifth comment said: "No, because it is not for us to see and this is why they are having problems … too many things are in people's eyes. They need to do this in front of a licensed counselor, not a camera … The new Kirk and Rasheeda. "

Will the couple be reconciled?



