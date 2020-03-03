Quarantined couple at Diamond Princess finally returns home to Minnesota – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Of all the travelers that pass through Minneapolis-St. Paul's international airport on Monday night, none could be more grateful to finally return to Minnesota than Amy Ellefson and Ron Hildeen.

"I'm on vacation," said Hildeen, with a smile on her face.

That is if you can even call the married couple 45 days away from home.

They were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise last month, where hundreds of people contracted the Coronavirus, forcing them to remain in quarantine on board while docking in Tokyo's Japanese bay.

Finally, they were authorized to fly home with other Americans from the ship in a 747 cargo plane that returned without windows.

"It was terrible," Hildeen said as he described how two of the portable toilets on board failed, leaving only two more for all passengers on a flight that lasted 10 hours. "The others (toilets), imagine your worst latrine."

Once on American soil, the couple was quarantined again at the Travis Air Force Base in California while waiting for the results of their tests to detect the virus.

"The scariest thing for us was also that if one of us were negative and one of us was positive, it would be very stressful to be separated," said Ellefson.

Luckily for them, the results were negative. Hildeen joked that it was the only test he was glad to fail.

"You are waiting for someone to come and tell you that you passed it or did not pass it, there is no gray line." Only yes or no. Were you positive or negative? ", Said. "And then, when the boys arrived at the door, they wore dangerous material suits and carried the folder … The guy says:" How are you? "And it's like," you tell me. "

Both give credit to their immune systems for preventing them from contracting the virus. They said that at least 20 people who flew to the air base with them contracted the virus.

"We both had flu shots before, maybe it helped, maybe not. We also got pneumonia shots and this usually comes back to you with pneumonia," Hildeen said.

They still had to wait for their time at the base for two weeks where the fences lined the property and the board games kept them occupied. The staff cooked their meals and did the laundry.

“They took care of us. The CDC was wonderful. But it went on and on and on and on. And then it was an anticipation of how you're going to get home and when you're going to get home, "said Ellefson.

Now that they are at home, Ellefson is eager to return to normal routine. Hildeen simply wants to eat a cheeseburger.

The trip back to Eden Prairie would be the final stage of a memorable vacation, for reasons you never expected.

The couple has a free coupon for another cruise that they say they plan to use, however, they will wait until Coronavirus concerns disappear.