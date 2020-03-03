Puppy Lost After Crash traveling home with new family found and reunited – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A puppy returns with his new family tonight, after he was thrown out of a car in a Wisconsin accident.

It happened on Saturday near Portage. Investigators say someone was driving recklessly on Interstate 90 / Interstate 94 and crashed into another car.

The other car rolled into the ditch. The people inside are fine.

They returned to Minnesota after picking up a new puppy in Madison. After the crash, the puppy was nowhere to be found.

The State Patrol, county agents and a local fire department searched until they found the puppy, then met him with his owners in the hospital.

The family is back in Minnesota tonight.