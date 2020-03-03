Post Malone admits difficulty seeking help for mental health struggles

Instagram

In the magazine's new interview, the success creator of & # 39; Congratulations & # 39; He also confesses that the reasons behind him for getting tattoos on his face are probably & # 39; coming from a place of insecurity & # 39 ;.

Rapper Post Malone He is working to seek professional help for his mental health problems after realizing that his lifelong battle with depression could lead him to an early grave.

Successful creator "Congratulations" has become more aware of his own mental well-being after the recent drug-related deaths of his rap mates and friends. Mac Miller, Lil peepY WRLD juice, and although alcohol and cigarettes are now his only vices, Malone knows that he has deep-rooted problems that he must face.

"That could have been me," Malone told GQ magazine.

The 24-year-old man, known for his emotional lyrics, reveals that he has experienced periods of depression since he was a child, although at that time they did not seem to be related to any particular event in his life.

"In high school, I cried until I fell asleep every damn day," he recalled.

"In high school, the same thing. I tried to drink some beers to get rid of that shit, but it never goes away. And I don't think it's anyone's fault; it has to do with something predisposed in you."

Malone describes himself as "fucking crazy," confessing that his rapid rise to fame has only "exacerbated" his tendency to go crazy, and although he knows he needs to take control of his ups and downs, he worries about suffering. affect your creative production.

When asked if "I was getting help for his mental health problems," he replied, "Now I am trying. It's hard. Through my songs, I can talk about anything I want. But sitting here, face to face face, it's hard. "

Another personal struggle that Malone has faced is his lack of self-esteem, confessing that his face tattoos are part of his effort to feel better with his appearance.

"I am an ugly-a ** motherf ** ker (sic)," he insisted. "(The face tattoos yes) maybe they come from a place of insecurity, where I don't like how I look, so I'm going to put something great there to be able to look at me and say: & # 39; You look great, kid & # 39 ;, and I have a little confidence in myself, when it comes to my appearance. "

The many designs that the rapper has inked on the head include a knife, tree branches, a heart and the words "always" and "tired" tattooed under each eye.