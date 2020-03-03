Phil Neville wants England's success in the SheBelieves Cup, not just development | Soccer news

"This is not development football, it is winning football, it is last year football. Young people bring courage to the group and an energy that older players have embraced."

















Phil Neville has defended England's decision to fly in a premium economy for the SheBelieves Cup in the United States.

The goal of the Phil Neville SheBelieves Cup is for your England team to retain their title, prior to the player's development.

The Lionesses are in Florida for the tournament by invitation, with their inaugural game against the United States in Orlando on Thursday.

Neville will not have the key player Lucy Bronze with a calf injury and has named a team with an emphasis on younger players a year before 2021 euros.

But former Manchester United defender and Everton says the tournament will not be about developing those players and that the goal is to win the trophy again.

"You can't win anything with children, right? It's a proven fact," he said. Sky sports news. "We have a young team but a team that now needs to join and start creating their own stories and their own paths to success."

"But I remember breaking into the United team along with many other young players, like the young players we have here now, and never before have people talked about us developing and giving us time, we had to win."

"That's what I told the players: there is a group of high-level players who have boarded this plane because they want to win the SheBelieves Trophy as they experienced last year, and me too.

"This is not development football, it is winning football, it is last year football. Young people bring courage to the group and an energy that older players have embraced. They want to have an impact and the most exciting thing for me will be to take the shackles and let them play. "

The FA faced some criticism for sending the women's team from England to the United States in a premium economy rather than on a chartered flight that older men and the U21 team would use.

Lucy Bronze will miss the SheBelieves Cup with a calf injury

The women's team planned to fly in executive class, but when US Soccer confirmed the tournament schedule, there were not enough seats left and England made the decision to travel as a group in a lower class.

"Two years ago we traveled in economics and that was wrong," he said. "Last year it was executive class. Premium was the only way we could have come here. Was it ideal? No. But we strive to create the best possible conditions to perform."

"Let's not compare older men with older women. We are fighting for the best for our players and we have incredible support. The conditions, the transport we receive is much better than two years ago."

"We want to get to the point where we can get chartered flights to tournaments, but it's a process. Ultimately, chartered flights are what I want. We are working with the FA every day to make that happen."

"We chose the best option for performance. The players are happy. There are more important issues to worry about than if we fly in premium economy class or executive class."