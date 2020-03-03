PG,amp;E says it cannot commit to hiring more tree trimmers as ordered by the judge – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Pacific Gas & Electric attorneys said the utility cannot commit to hiring hundreds more tree pruners the way a federal judge wants to reduce the risk of starting more catastrophic forest fires in California.

United States District Judge William Alsap ordered the utility company last month to add at least 1,100 more pruners to help prevent trees and branches from falling on their power lines and igniting. The judge oversees the PG,amp;E criminal probation imposed after its natural gas lines exploded a neighborhood in the San Francisco Bay area and killed eight people in 2010. He has been very interested in PG,amp;E's safety record after that the company's power lines started a series of forest fires that killed 130 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

PG,amp;E attorneys said in court filings Monday that the company cannot provide a deadline to hire a certain number of new workers hired to cut trees and branches around power lines. They argued that they should not be forced to hire a certain number of people for "a single part of their multifaceted forest fire safety efforts."

The PG,amp;E presentation said the company has about 5,500 tree trimmers and plans to train about 2,800 more next year. But the company wants to use that group of newly trained workers in part to replace contractors from other states that were hired for a premium.

The workforce tripled in 2019 when PG,amp;E needed to finish a lot of cuts in the last months of the year. The company does not believe it is necessary or financially prudent to retain that level of contractors constantly when it could instead distribute the work throughout the year.

