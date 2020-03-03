Pedestrian struck, injured by Sheriff deputy vehicle in Lynwood – Up News Info Los Angeles

LYNWOOD (CBSLA) – A pedestrian was beaten and injured by a patrol vehicle of the Deputy of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department in Lynwood on Monday night.

According to the department, a Lynwood station agent hit the pedestrian in the 12300 block of Long Beach Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. while answering a service call.

Both the deputy and the pedestrian were transferred to a hospital.

It was said that the deputy was fine while the pedestrian was in extremely critical conditions.

A part of Long Beach Boulevard closed while agents investigated.