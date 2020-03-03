Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women – Scorecard, statistics, lineups

%MINIFYHTML823533db07d77d40247919b7abc8fb5811% %MINIFYHTML823533db07d77d40247919b7abc8fb5812%



Scoring center News

Experts

Women's

Video

accessories

Results

Tables

Select a team All the teams Afghanistan Australia Bangladesh England India Ireland New Zealand Pakistan Scotland South Africa Sri Lanka West Indies Zimbabwe

Derbyshire Durham Essex Glamorgan Gloucestershire Hampshire Kent Lancashire Leicestershire Middlesex Northamptonshire Nottinghamshire Somersault Surrey Sussex Warwickshire Worcestershire Yorkshire

Chennai Super Kings Delhi capitals Gujarat Lions Kings XI Punjab Knight riders of Calcutta Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Hyderabad sunrises

Equipment

Competitions

Cricket in the sky

Scoring center

Bet Day 1 of 1 Pakistan Outcome Thailand women 150-3 Without results









