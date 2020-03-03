Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women – Scorecard, statistics, lineups

SportsPakistan Women vs Thailand Women – Scorecard, statistics, lineupsBy Lisa Witt - March 3, 202001ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp %MINIFYHTML823533db07d77d40247919b7abc8fb5811%%MINIFYHTML823533db07d77d40247919b7abc8fb5812% Scoring center News Experts Women's Video accessories Results Tables Select a teamAll the teamsAfghanistanAustraliaBangladeshEnglandIndiaIrelandNew ZealandPakistanScotlandSouth AfricaSri LankaWest IndiesZimbabwe DerbyshireDurhamEssexGlamorganGloucestershireHampshireKentLancashireLeicestershireMiddlesexNorthamptonshireNottinghamshireSomersaultSurreySussexWarwickshireWorcestershireYorkshire Chennai Super KingsDelhi capitalsGujarat LionsKings XI PunjabKnight riders of CalcuttaMumbai IndiansRajasthan RoyalsRoyal Challengers BangaloreHyderabad sunrises Equipment Competitions Cricket in the sky Scoring center Bet Day 1 of 1 Pakistan Outcome Thailand women 150-3 Without results We would like to receive your comments, please complete our survey