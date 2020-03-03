Options are reduced for Colorado primary voters as Joe Biden consolidates support

It is likely that thousands of Colorado residents voted for Amy Klobuchar or Pete Buttigieg on their Democratic ballots, but it is the backers who have the best chance of making a difference in Tuesday’s results.

Or they may be called patient voters, those who are willing to wait to see where the dust was deposited.

%MINIFYHTMLcf0c260745d7c8e9261756457044639911% %MINIFYHTMLcf0c260745d7c8e9261756457044639912%

Less than 48 hours after the polls closed on Saturday in South Carolina, and after hundreds of thousands of votes were cast in Colorado, the Democratic camp was reduced to five main candidates. Klobuchar's decision on Monday to leave the race, after Buttigieg's departure on Sunday night, came shortly before he had to make a concentration in Denver, which resulted in his cancellation.

His departures eliminated the moderate moderate competition for former Vice President Joe Biden while facing the delegated leader, US Senator Bernie Sanders, who heads to Super Tuesday.

Immediately after his strong victory in South Carolina, Biden also unleashed an avalanche of backups from establishments across the country on Monday. Among those who supported Biden in Colorado were former US Senator Mark Udall and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, who portrayed him as the most suitable to unite the party and the country against President Donald Trump. Late Monday, former Governor Roy Romer was among several new Colorado additions to Biden's backup list.

But key backups came when Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, and Klobuchar, an American senator from Minnesota, joined Biden in night appearances in Dallas.

What does all this mean for voters in the Colorado primary?

To begin with, it is difficult to predict whether the support that joined behind Biden will be enough to overthrow Sanders, a democratic socialist who describes himself, here and in other states where he is voting hard. Two Colorado polls last week gave Sanders a 12 and 14 percentage point advantage over the rest of the field here.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren, another active left-wing candidate, was better positioned to take second place, although Buttigieg, Biden and billionaire Mike Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City, were not far behind her. Klobuchar and the US representative Tulsi Gabbard, who is still active, probed in single digits.

Rachel Webster, 46, an Adams County Democrat who appeared in a Denver Post story about undecided voters on Sunday, had been considering Biden, Buttigieg and Klobuchar, along with Warren. But she was not ready to follow the two retired candidates for Biden.

"I'm 95% sure I'm going to vote for Warren," he said Monday. "I like her platform better, I think she is a bit more progressive. (And) she is a woman. The only thing I like about Biden is that she is so halfway that I think she could attract some moderates and possibly Republicans, but really, when it comes to my own ideology, I align well with Warren. "

But I was probably going to wait until Tuesday, just to be sure.

The polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday

Colorado shares the Super Tuesday primaries with 14 other states and territories that will vote. About a third of the delegates to the Democratic convention are at stake on Tuesday, eclipsing the total awarded in the first four contests.

Colorado has 67 "committed,quot; delegates that will be distributed by state vote and totals in each congressional district. To qualify for delegates at any level, candidates must reach a 15% support threshold.

Voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to return your ballots to a mailbox or vote in person. However, those who have already returned the ballots marked for a retired candidate have no luck. Your original votes will still be counted.

Voters who have marked their ballots but have not yet sent them have a simple solution available: simply cross out the name of the first candidate and complete the oval next to the second. Or, if you want to be more careful, you can take the ballot with an incorrect marking to a voting center and voting service in the county, find one at www.govotecolorado.gov, and request a new printed ballot, which allows you to vote in person. .

The leader of the majority of the State Chamber, Alec Garnett, told reporters on Monday morning that there should be a discussion about changing the law to allow voters to make their voices heard on election day.

"Each voter must have the opportunity, even if their vote was cast for the election, and their candidate withdrew, to go to the county clerk and have the opportunity to take a provisional ballot and vote for who remains in the race." Garnett said.

But for now, that option does not exist.

1.2 million votes cast, and many more to come

The Colorado Secretary of State Office said Monday that officials anticipate record returns for a primary election. Colorado is returning to a presidential primary system this year after several caucus cycles. Until mid-afternoon on Monday, about 1.2 million ballots had been returned, and Democratic ballots surpassed Republican ballots, which included Trump's non-competitive primaries against several Republican contenders.

The total number of returned ballots almost coincided with the total votes cast during the entire 2018 primaries, when both sides had competitive careers throughout the state.

The slowest pace for Democratic ballots this time signaled a likely flood of Democratic ballots that will be late Monday and Tuesday, election observers said. Secretary of State Jena Griswold said that between 30% and 40% of voters usually cast their vote on election day, and anticipates that the late vote will reach the highest limit of that range on Tuesday.

In addition to the uncertainty: unaffiliated voters can participate, as can 17-year-olds who will turn 18 in the November 3 general election.

Non-affiliated voters, who have the option of participating in the primary elections of their choice, have participated in the Democratic contest by a margin of two to one so far, according to state data.

The key question for Sanders is whether younger voters, who have not voted almost as large as older voters so far, will appear in subsequent ballots. Sanders' support was stronger among respondents under 45 in the Magellan Strategies survey last week.

The Sanders campaign, which has an active network of volunteers, promoted Monday that supporters knocked on 21,800 doors across the state as part of their mobilization efforts.

The expected increase in late voting could mean a prolonged count in the largest counties in Colorado, which runs through Wednesday and possibly more. The Denver Election Division has already announced that it plans to stop processing the ballots at midnight and resume at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

If the race is closed here, it may take a day or two to know if Sanders has kept Warren, Biden and Bloomberg at bay.

The writer Saja Hindi contributed to this story.