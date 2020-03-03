Olly Murs presses for the change in social networks after Caroline Flack's suicide

Instagram

Opening up on abuse & # 39; truly horrible & # 39; that his former co-host in & # 39; The Xtra Factor & # 39; received from trolls, the creator of hits & # 39; Troublemaker & # 39; emphasizes that people should be responsible for what they say online.

Olly Murs urged social media bosses to take a tougher stance on online trolls after their ex-girlfriend Caroline flack He took his own life last month (February).

The singer of "Heart Skips a Beat" and Caroline worked together on the UK television show "The Xtra Factor", before they became hosts of "Factor X"in 2015, and they maintained their friendship until the premature death of the former hostess of" Love Island "at the age of 40.

Before his death, a suicide by hanging was ruled, after it was confirmed that he would face a trial for an alleged assault on her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, the star had faced intense online trolling over the incident, although Lewis He got caught by his girlfriend and refused to press charges.

Speaking to the British newspaper The Sun, Olly spoke about the "truly horrible" abuse his friend received from social media trolls, and called criticism directed against him while working alongside the star as the worst he has faced in all his career.

"I never cared about the constructive criticism of my colleagues, but with social networks they tell you: how are you doing your job, how do you see yourself, how do you talk and the things that people would not dare to say to the face." explained.

The "Troublemaker" star continued: "I eventually stopped going to social media during the series, but something really has to change online. Everyone should be verified and responsible on each platform. I am responsible for what I say and others should be. ". too."

"The Voice UK"The coach believes that people shouldn't be able to hide behind fake names online, and that people would think twice before being abusive if they stick to their true identity.