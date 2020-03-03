Nursing centers in focus after coronavirus deaths in Washington state – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Coronavirus deaths in Washington state are focusing on nursing homes, especially considering that four of the six people who died from the virus in the US. UU. They were patients at the Lifeland Center in Kirkland, Washington, a nursing facility

"It's shocking because it means that many more people could die because probably the staff in that nursing home and many of the residents have been exposed," said Charlene Harrington, PhD, emeritus professor at the UCSF School of Nursing.

Harrington has studied nursing homes for four decades. The fact is that the facilities are dealing with a deadly combination: patients who often have compromised immune systems live very close together.

In addition, Harrington said private nursing homes are known to reduce staff and have less trained people who work directly with patients.

"It's a disaster. It's hard to see how it is going to stop," Harrington said. “When you don't have enough staff, they rush to take care of people. They are cutting corners, they are omitting care. They are skipping the basic procedures of washing their hands among residents. "

Freska Griarte, a radio personality in 96.5 KOIT, said her 84-year-old mother suffers from Alzheimer's disease and needs 24-hour care, so she is in a skilled nursing facility, which now worries her daughter.

"We think:" What will happen to mom? What are we going to do? "We just have to try and it's scary," said Griarte. "But it's my mother. What am I going to do?"

If he can't afford to take his family members out of a nursing home, Dr. Harrington said family members should be diligent and make sure that staff take proper precautions.

The American Health Care Association, which represents more than 13,500 nonprofit and for-profit nursing centers, sent new guidelines on how to treat coronavirus.

"I think our facilities seem to be good with that," Griarte said. “I keep an eye and see, do they take care of the residents? Are they on top of things? Are they sitting outside doing nothing?

California health officials are emphasizing that they are as prepared as possible for what happens. The San Francisco Department of Health says it is not about itself, but when San Francisco will receive cases of coronavirus.

"No one should be surprised, the more tests, the more positive they will come out of those tests and we are anticipating that," said California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Until now, the tests meant sending a sample to the CDC in Atlanta, which could take a week to return. But on Monday, San Francisco officials announced that the health department will begin evaluating patients directly, which will now mean a one-day change.

And officials said the tests will give priority to the most vulnerable, including the elderly with chronic diseases, often the same patients who are in nursing homes.