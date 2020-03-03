New Zealand police investigate the threat against Christchurch mosque | New Zealand News

New Zealand police said Tuesday they were investigating a threat made this week against one of Christchurch's mosques, where 51 Muslim faithful were killed in a mass shooting a year ago.

Amid plans to commemorate the first anniversary of the mass murder on March 15, police said the threat to Christchurch's Al Noor Mosque was published this week in the Telegram encrypted messaging application.

Reports said the message showed a man in a balaclava sitting in a car outside the mosque accompanied by threatening text messages and a gun emoji.

"We have strong clues that we are following and I am sure we will establish who this person is," Canterbury police commander Superintendent John Price told Radio New Zealand and added: "We are very close."

Al Noor was one of two mosques attacked by a self-proclaimed white supremacy last year in what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as "an unprecedented act of terror (which) destroyed our little country."

The moment of the last threat comes at a delicate moment, as a memorial service is being planned in Christchurch to commemorate the anniversary.

The details of the service at the city's Hagley Park have not yet been finalized, but Ardern is willing to attend after receiving international praise for his compassionate handling of the attacks.

Ardern said Tuesday that he found it difficult to believe that the Muslim community in New Zealand was still being subjected to such hatred.

"I will be among many New Zealanders who will be devastated to see that as we move towards the first anniversary of the most horrible terrorist attack against the Muslim community, they should then be the target of this type of activity." He told reporters.

Price said he was encouraged that a member of the public had denounced the threat, saying that people were acting to eliminate this activity online when they saw it.

"That is the way we will overcome this problem in our society, it is when everyone stands up and says that it is not right," he said.

The alleged attacker of the Brenton Tarrant Mosque, an Australian citizen, will go to trial on June 2 on charges of "terrorism,quot; plus 51 counts of murder and 40 attempted murder for the murders.