New South Wales 2nd XI vs England Lions – Live match coverage

The Lions of England are in the back in their match against New South Wales

XI after the close of day two at 126-5 and still 279 drifting.

%MINIFYHTMLc388b6d6ea9e62373677261a9438900711% %MINIFYHTMLc388b6d6ea9e62373677261a9438900712%

SCOREKEEPER

New South Wales quickly lost Arjun Nair after resuming 242-4 in Wollongong, but Daniel Sams (80) and Nicholas Bertus (44) helped establish a statement on 405-8.

Ollie Robinson, Amar Virdi and Dan Lawrence ended up with two wickets each for the Lions, who quickly had problems in their response.

Sams continued his half century by firing James Bracey (1) and when the opening partner Tom Kohler-Cadmore left for 12, the tourists were 23-2.

Lawrence (52), who has had an excellent Down Under tour, helped the Lions recover, sharing a 66-run position with Sam Northeast (43rd), but three grounds before closing left New South Wales firmly on the rise .

Lawrence was trapped behind Sams, Sam Hain was fired for 11 and Captain Tom Abell was ejected by a duck, leaving the Northeast seeking support from the lower order to get Lions out of a hole.