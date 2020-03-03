NBA for players: avoid hitting all five as concerns about the virus increase | NBA News

The NBA has told players to avoid fans and strangers crashing all five and avoid taking any autograph items in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The league, in a note sent to the teams on Sunday and obtained Monday by The Associated Press, offered 10 recommendations to players hoping to reduce the risks of contracting the virus, including not taking items such as pens, markers, balls and t-shirts Autograph finders.

The NBA also told the teams that it is consulting "with infectious disease experts, including the Centers for Disease Control,quot; and infectious disease researchers at Columbia University in New York.

"We are also in regular communication between us, NBA teams, including team doctors and athletic trainers, other professional sports leagues and, of course, many of you," the league wrote in its memo to the teams, their Doctors and athletic training staff. ESPN first reported on the content of the memo.















2:27



Check out the top ten plays on Monday night in the NBA.



Some players are already paying attention to the advice.

"Corona," said Bobby Portis of the New York Knicks, while offering some greetings Monday night before his team faced the Houston Rockets.

Image:

CJ McCollum, of the Portland Trail Blazers, tweeted or retweeted several virus-related publications in recent days, and said he would stop signing autographs for now.



Jimmy Butler, of the Miami Heat, said he wasn't necessarily worried or thinking about avoiding hitting the five.

"I don't think about any of that," Butler said. "I will still be who I am. We will still be who we are."

Portland CJ McCollum Guard he said in a tweet on saturday that the matter is being taken seriously, saying that "it is officially taking a break from signing autographs until further notice."

"You just have to be careful," McCollum said Monday night in Orlando. "Obviously it is affecting people, especially people who show weaker immune systems and people over 60. You have to control and wash your hands, try to reduce contact with strangers and external germs."

McCollum has tweeted or retweeted several virus-related publications in recent days.

"The coronavirus remains a situation with the potential to change rapidly: the NBA and the Players Association will continue to work with the team's leading experts and doctors to provide updated information and recommended practices that should be followed to prevent the spread of the disease. Coronavirus "said the league in the memo.

















1:58



Lebron James sees that all the new talent has the same passion he had at the beginning of his career and believes that the NBA is in good hands for the future.



Many of the advice offered by the NBA fell under the level of common sense of best practices in terms of disease prevention: avoid contact with sick people, stay home when they feel sick, clean and disinfect objects and surfaces They touch each other frequently. The league also suggested that players make sure they "are up to date with all routine vaccinations, including the flu vaccine."

The number of deaths worldwide exceeded 3,000 on Monday, and the number of infected increased to approximately 89,000 in 70 countries on all continents, except in Antarctica. In the USA UU., The virus was blamed for six deaths, all in the state of Washington.

















2:00



CJ McCollum scores 41 points in 14-24 shots with six triples, five rebounds, five assists and a steal in the Portland Magic Trail Blazers victory of the Orlando Magic in Week 20 of the NBA.



"Containment is feasible and should remain a top priority for all countries," said the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

